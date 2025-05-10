This Historic Disney Attraction Closed Over 365 Days Ago and It Has No Reopening Date

Do you miss this classic Disney attraction?

Disney theme parks are best known for their rides and attractions, some of which are considered to be the best in the world. Sure, rides like Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Alice in Wonderland, and Pirates of the Caribbean may not be the fastest or most thrilling, but these dark rides are unmatched in terms of their level of detail and immersion.

Make no mistake, Disney certainly kicks things up a notch when it comes to its thrill rides, with roller coasters like Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad all packing quite a punch.

However, there’s a third category of experiences at the Disney parks that tend to get overlooked: the shows. When guests aren’t in the mood for a daring roller coaster or a spooky dark ride, they can enjoy a wide range of live shows at the Disney parks. Perhaps the most iconic of them all is Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. This historic attraction has been a part of the Disneyland Resort for decades, though it’s currently offline as it receives some unprecedented upgrades.

Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln is exactly that: a quasi-live show where guests get to experience Abraham Lincoln in animatronic form as he delivers his iconic speeches and shares information about his time as president. Walt Disney himself had an obsession with Lincoln from an early age, even dressing up as him and delivering his iconic Gettysburg Address to his elementary class.

Walt’s personal life is reflected throughout the Disney parks in a number of ways, especially at Disneyland. The entertainer, artist, and creative also had an affinity for trains, which have a huge presence at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, taking guests to and from various locations around the parks.

The original version of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln first opened at Disneyland in 1965 and has been entertaining guests ever since, though the attraction closed in 2024 for its most significant update yet.

The attraction, now called The Disneyland Story Presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, closed on April 16, 2024, to make way for an ambitious new project from Walt Disney Imagineering. Announced at Disney’s D23 event in 2024, the company revealed its plans to build a new show in the same theater, one that focuses on Walt Disney himself.

Just like Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, this new show, Walt Disney—A Magical Life, will take guests through the story of Walt, who will be represented in animatronic form. This is the first-ever Walt Disney animatronic, something that has already caused some controversy among fans. Disney has stated that this will be an animatronic unlike anything it has ever produced, promising to deliver an experience that honors the man who started it all.

Walt Disney – A Magical Life will open on July 17, 2025, coinciding with the resort’s 70th anniversary celebration event, which will last through 2026. Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will play in rotation with this new show in the same theater at a later, yet-to-be-announced date.

