The Muppets Celebrate Final Milestone Before Getting Booted From Disney World Attraction

It’s time for The Muppets to light the lights one final time.

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Over the last decades, fans have seen numerous rides and attractions close at Disney World, though some are more iconic than others. Legendary attractions like EPCOT’s Horizons and Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain will likely always remain in the conversation when it comes to Walt Disney World. Other notorious defunct attractions include the infamous Extra TERRORestrial Alien Encounter and Cranium Command, as well as the ill-fated Kite Tails.

However, the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D will likely go down as one of Disney’s most controversial and unpopular decisions ever, as the attraction had become a fan-favorite part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Closure of Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney World

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At Disney’s D23 event in August 2024, the company made several surprising announcements regarding its theme parks. Not only did Disney reveal big updates for Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, it also broke the news that Muppet*Vision 3D would close permanently, well, sort of.

During the conference, which was led by Disney Parks & Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney announced that its Hollywood Studios theme park would be getting a huge Monsters Inc.-inspired makeover. Named Monstropolis, this new land is set to feature Mike, Sully, and the rest of the crew from the classic Pixar film. However, Disney did not specify where this new land would be built, sharing two conflicting pieces of concept art.

One concept piece showed the new land being paved where Star Wars Launch Bay is located, a dead end that has seemed ripe for reimagining for some time now. The other piece of concept art appeared to show Monstropolis take over the spot of Muppets Courtyard.

To say this startled fans would be an understatement, with the unpopularity of this decision spreading like wildfire throughout major sectors of the internet and pop culture. Communities pleaded with Disney to keep The Muppets alive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with fans even creating petitions in protest.

Disney waited quite a while after its D23 conference to reveal where the new Monsters Inc. land would be going. The company eventually confirmed that Muppet*vision 3D, along with the rest of Muppets Courtyard, would be closing permanently.

This has left both Disney World and Muppets fans in turmoil, dreading the day Kermit, Gonzo, and Miss Piggy pull up the curtains one final time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Muppet*Vision 3D Celebrates Final Birthday Before Closure

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While sad, what Disney has in store for its new Monstropolis area is quite exciting. The new land will be headlined by a unique thrill ride inspired by the door-chase scene in the original animated film. This new suspended roller coaster is a first for Walt Disney World, delivering thrills and chills in a whole new way.

Disney does have one other suspended ride, Peter Pan’s Flight, though Disney World has never seen anything quite like what is planned for Monsters Inc.

This isn’t the only Pixar makeover Disney World is receiving, with Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland soon to be home to a new area based on Cars. Just like the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, Magic Kingdom’s Cars project has been met with a lot of criticism, with some fans arguing Lightning McQueen does not belong in a place like Frontierland.

The addition of this new area requires the closure of both Magic Kingdom’s man-made waterways, known as the Rivers of America, and Tom Sawyer Island. These two features have become iconic parts of the park, and as such, their removal will be quite controversial.

Controversy aside, 2025 is a very exciting and uncertain year for Walt Disney World and The Walt Disney Company as a whole.

Will you miss Muppet*Vision 3D?