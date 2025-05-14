Live-Action Disney Star Takes a Stand, Restraining Order Issued To Protect Baby

One half of Chloe x Halle and star of The Walt Disney Company’s live-action The Little Mermaid (2023), Halle Bailey, has been granted a restraining order over fears for her and her son’s safety.

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) made waves long before it hit theaters, largely due to the casting of singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel. Announced in 2019, her casting sparked intense online discussion, both praise and backlash.

While many celebrated Disney’s decision to reimagine the animated Ariel as a Black mermaid, others criticized the choice, claiming it strayed too far from the 1989 animated version.

The backlash led to widespread social media debates, with hashtags like #NotMyAriel trending alongside a groundswell of support from fans and celebrities defending Bailey’s talent and the importance of representation in mainstream media.

Despite the controversy, Bailey’s performance received acclaim upon the film’s release, particularly for her emotional depth and standout rendition of “Part of Your World,” which many cited as the film’s emotional centerpiece.

Following her turn as Ariel in Rob Marshall’s movie, Bailey gave birth to her son, Halo, in December 2023. Her relationship with YouTuber and rapper Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., AKA DDG, ended in October 2024 after two years of dating.

At the time, DDG stated that he and Bailey would continue to be “best friends” in order to raise Halo in the best way. However, since then, new information has come to light regarding the pair’s relationship.

The Little Mermaid star claims that her ex-boyfriend, the YouTuber DDG, has been repeatedly violent with her, and she fears for herself and the baby they have together. A Los Angeles judge has granted the singer and actress a restraining order against him.

“The judge on Tuesday ordered DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to stay away from Bailey and their 17-month-old son, Halo, until a June 6 hearing,” Click Orlando reports.

“Throughout our relationship,” the outlet reported on Bailey’s documents from the lawsuit, “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son, Halo, from his ongoing abuse.”

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” the documents stated, per Click Orlando. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

According to the report, the judge can extend the restraining order for up to five years following the hearing on June 6.

Halle Bailey’s Upcoming Projects

Despite polarized reactions online, The Little Mermaid performed solidly at the box office. It earned over $570 million worldwide, with a particularly strong domestic run. The film had a successful Memorial Day weekend opening and remained a top choice for families during the summer.

While international performance was softer—especially in some markets resistant to the film’s progressive casting—Disney saw it as a win, especially given its merchandising potential and long-term appeal on Disney+. Halle Bailey’s Ariel became a cultural milestone, inspiring a new generation and proving that inclusion matters.

Following The Little Mermaid, Bailey went on to star in The Line (2023) and The Color Purple (2023). She will next appear in You & Me & Tuscany (2026) and Jesse Eisenberg’s upcoming comedy film. She was set to appear in Michel Gondry’s Golden, which was indefinitely shelved at Universal Pictures.

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