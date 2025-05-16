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Texas’ Answer to Disneyland in Jeopardy After Outcry From Neighbors

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Posted on by Rick Lye

Lizzy McGee is a sixth-generation Texan. She grew up in Houston and received her MBA from Stanford Business School. But McGee started working for The Walt Disney Company, doing market analysis for its theme parks, cruises, and hotels. During Covid, McGee returned to Texas and worked from her childhood bedroom, and that’s when the idea hit her.

A majestic, fairy-tale castle with tall spires stands prominently against a vibrant sunset sky. A black, white, and red flag featuring a star flutters in the foreground, reminiscent of the Lone Star State. The scene is surrounded by lush greenery and a serene moat, enchanting all guests who wander by.
Credit: Inside the Magic

McGee decided to create the TexasLand theme park. The park would have been more like EPCOT than a Six Flags Park, which focuses more on rides. McGee wanted her park to tell the state’s history and make guests feel like they are a part of the story, just as Disney does with its theme parks.

She designed parts of the park, including a Towns of Texas Pavilion that would have taken guests across the state and shared the individual stories of each city. And, of course, there would have been food, including Texas’ famous BBQ.

But that was in 2023, and two years later, McGee’s dream to take on Disney World and Universal hit a major snag: NIMBY.

A map of Texas highlighting major cities like Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. A bright yellow star with surrounding purple rays marks the location of San Antonio, emphasizing its importance and proximity to the world's largest Buc-ee's.
Credit: Inside the Magic

The proposed TexasLand Park was set to be built in Waller County, Texas, just northwest of Houston, but it received backlash from neighbors and community members who were concerned about the noise and traffic.

Due to the public outcry, Texas State Representative Stan Kitzman withdrew House Bill 5685, a critical first step in getting the park approved. The bill would have created an improvement district for the park, similar to what Disney World and Universal Orlando have.

Those districts allow Disney World and Universal to operate with some autonomy, but it also places the costs associated with running the district back onto its operators. Without this critical first step, the future of TexasLand is in jeopardy.

A Texas flag waves prominently in the foreground of a brand-new theme park scene. In the background, a red barn-like building and a roller coaster with several cars carrying passengers can be seen. The image is largely black and white, except for the flag and coaster cars.
Credit: Inside the Magic

After the bill’s withdrawal, McGee told ABC13 in Texas:

We appreciate the support we’ve received from the Waller County community over the past two years since they first responded to our Request for Information via the Greater Houston Partnership. HB 5685 was recently withdrawn to allow more time for discussion of the proposed district.

To be clear, the bill would not have created a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), and it did not seek any property tax abatements from the County or other entities. The bill would have used revenue generated on-site from Guests to improve public roads and contract with additional law enforcement. We appreciate the widespread local support for our project and look forward to continuing to work with the community as we evaluate our long-term plans.

Cinderella Castle with outline of Texas state and Texan flag in the foreground
Credit: Inside the Magic

Kitzman said that withdrawing the bill gives the property owners more time to meet with the community and hear their concerns. He did not provide a timetable for re-introducing the bill in the Texas Legislature.

For now, Texas’ answer to Disneyland appears to be on hold as its owners work with its neighbors, a problem Walt Disney was able to avoid.

Would you want a theme park in your town? Let us know in the comments. 

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Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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