OFFICIAL: ‘The Simpsons’ Recasts Original Cast Member Behind Iconic Role

A fan-favorite character on The Simpsons has officially been recast.

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Since premiering in 1989, The Simpsons has been providing smiles, laughs, and concerned looks for millions of fans worldwide. In the decades since, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie have become some of the most recognizable characters ever, with the show still finding ways to keep things exciting.

One of the most common ways The Simpsons has kept things fresh is through guest stars and new characters. While fans know that nothing ever truly changes in the town of Springfield, special guest characters and celebrity cameos have become central to the show’s formula.

In contrast, the core cast has practically stayed the same as they were back in 1989. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are all still played by their original voice actors, as are most of the townspeople of Springfield. However, one longtime voice actress recently retired, leaving the show no choice but to recast an iconic role.

The Simpsons Finds New ‘Milhouse’ Voice Actor

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Last year, it was revealed Pamela Hyden would be retiring from her role as Milhouse Van Houten. Milhouse has served as Bart’s pathetic yet lovable nerdy friend since the very beginning, becoming just as iconic as Homer and Marge.

Not only did Hayden voice Milhouse, but she also brought several other classic characters to life, like Rod Flanders, the bible-obsessed son of Homer’s mortal enemy, Ned Flanders. Hayden’s final performance as Milhouse occurred during the most recent episode of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror last November.

Hayden leaves the role of Milhouse to singer Kelly Macleod, who will make her debut as the character on this Sunday’s season finale. According to Entertainment Weekly, Milhouse has a very small role in the episode, only having one line.

Macleod isn’t a total newcomer to The Simpsons, appearing in a season 33 episode, where she performed the song “Two Badges, One Mind.” The episode was star-studded, also featuring The Weeknd and Michal Rapaport.

Milhouse isn’t the only Simpsons character to have been recast after Pamela Hayden’s retirement. Hayden also portrayed Jimbo Jones, one of the three main bullies Bart often encounters at school. Jimbo is now voiced by comedian Mo Collins, who has starred in series like Mad TV and Parks and Recreation.

Last year, Hayden penned a farewell note regarding her retirement, sharing just how much she has loved being a part of The Simpsons.

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others),” she said at the time. “Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible,” Hayden’s message continued. “P.S. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

While the show is nearing its 36th birthday, The Simpsons is still going strong. Fox recently secured an unprecedented four-season extension for the show, which means Homer and the rest of Springfield will be gracing fans’ TVs for at least the next four years.

Do you still watch The Simpsons? Who is your favorite character in Springfield?