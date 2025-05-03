Want To Buy a Universal Roller Coaster? Fans Shocked as Iconic Orlando Attraction Goes up for Sale

Over the past two years, Universal Orlando Resort has undergone significant transformations, introducing new attractions and experiences. In August 2023, the resort unveiled Minion Land, a vibrant area featuring the interactive Villain-Con Minion Blast ride (which will also open at Universal Studios Japan this summer) and the popular Minion Café.

In June 2024, Universal Studios Florida expanded further with the opening of DreamWorks Land, bringing characters like Shrek, Trolls, and Po from Kung Fu Panda into immersive play areas. This colorful, interactive environment offers attractions such as the Trolls Trollercoaster and Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp, providing guests with engaging experiences centered around beloved DreamWorks franchises.

To make way for these new developments, Universal retired several classic attractions. In January 2023, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone closed permanently, including Fievel’s Playland, Curious George Goes to Town, and Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster.

But if you thought the latter was gone for good, think again.

Universal Studios Florida’s Axed Roller Coaster Resurfaces

After nearly 25 years, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster closed down for good in 2023. Two years later, fans can actually purchase the ride for themselves – or, at least, part of it.

Lakeland Antique Mall, which is known for selling defunct items from Central Florida’s theme parks, has listed the train from Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster for sale. That means diehard Universal Orlando Resort fans could own a huge chunk of a classic attraction – for a price, of course.

“Check out what just rolled into the Lakeland Antique Mall… it’s Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster from Universal Studios,” the store said in an announcement post on Facebook. “The Nuthouse Coaster made its debut at Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone in Universal Studios during the summer of 1999. This ride was a family favorite until January 2023 when the coaster was closed to be rethemed into the Trolls Trollercoaster as part of the new DreamWorks Land that opened in the summer of 2024.”

Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster Trains Sold For $3,995 Apiece

Technically, as Lakeland Antique Mall noted, the structure of Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster remains intact as the Trolls Trollercoaster. That makes this train the last true remaining piece of the original attraction.

The train is also missing the Woody Woodpecker figure that previously sat atop the front of the train. As per Lakeland Antique Mall, “Universal wouldn’t let that go.” However, it later added, “Actually a former Universal employee told us that there were two trains and that one did not have the Woody statue on the front. Ours does not have any holes where the statue [would] have been, so we probably have the one that didn’t have the statue.”

If you’re in the market for a Woody Woodpecker train (niche, but we respect the commitment), you’ll have to move fast – and accept the fact that you can’t purchase the entire train. As of writing, Lakeland Antique Mall has sold the engine and a few cars. Each individual car costs $3,995 apiece.

While Woody Woodpecker is a rare IP at Universal Orlando Resort nowadays, he made appearances at Universal Orlando Resort in recent months for Universal Mardi Gras. The beloved cartoon character popped up in CityWalk, where he interacted with guests while decked out in Mardi Gras attire.

How much would you pay to own the Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster train?