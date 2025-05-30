Hayden Christensen Apologizes 20 Years After ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’

Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen opened up about what went on behind the scenes of one of his most iconic scenes as Anakin Skywalker.

Of all the moments that marked Anakin’s descent to the dark side, few are as memorable as his killing the Younglings at the Jedi Temple. Taking place in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), the scene sees Anakin encounter a Youngling who asks for his help – only for the Youngling’s expression to shift to terror as Anakin raises his Lightsaber.

“Kids seem to forget about that scene when they meet me!” Christensen told Empire Magazine in an interview. “There’s not any fear or intimidation.”

However, he revealed that the child actor who utters the iconic line in this Star Wars prequel scene (“Master Skywalker, there are too many of them, what are we going to do?”) was equally unafraid of him during filming.

“When we were filming that, [George Lucas and I] were having a hard time getting the reaction that we wanted from the kid,” Christensen explained. As a result, he was forced to take drastic measures to get the right response. “I shouted, or growled at him, because we needed a genuine moment of him being startled. It got the response that we needed, and it makes that scene work really well.”

Christensen revealed that he later apologized for shouting at the child actor in question. “I saw him years later,” he told Empire Magazine. “I said, ‘Sorry about how that went.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Christensen also delved into what it was like growing up alongside the Star Wars prequels – especially when audiences openly criticized his performance. “There’s no way of really preparing for it,” he said. “You just sort of learn as you go.”

The Canadian actor also defended his performance in the Star Wars franchise, explaining: “In a way that sort of criticism, I think, comes from a certain failure of their own suspension of disbelief. If you’re gonna go sit in a theatre, and the opening scroll starts with, ‘A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away,’ that’s setting the stage that anything is possible. These people don’t need to sound and behave the way that we might expect. And if you’re going to sit down and think that you’re getting something that is of our current zeitgeist, then you’re setting yourself up for something else. You know what I mean?”

Anakin Skywalker’s ‘Star Wars’ Returns

In recent years, Hayden Christensen has made a highly anticipated return to the Star Wars universe. He reprised his role as Darth Vader in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, reuniting with Ewan McGregor for the first time since Revenge of the Sith. His performance — which included both masked and unmasked scenes — was met with praise from longtime fans who had long hoped to see Christensen’s version of the character return to the spotlight. Following that, Christensen appeared again as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka, offering fans a deeper look at the character’s legacy and emotional complexity through new flashback sequences and Force-related visions. His return has been widely seen as part of a broader reappraisal of the prequel era, with Christensen now embraced by a new generation of Star Wars audiences — and by many who grew up watching his original portrayal. Christensen is also set to reprise the role again in the show’s second season, as confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan earlier this year. “It’s a very compelling period in Anakin’s life that we never really got to see in live-action,” Christensen said about playing Anakin during the Clone Wars on the show. “I was really excited to do in live-action what George [Lucas] and I used to talk about while shooting Episode III.”

