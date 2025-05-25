Here’s Why We Think Universal Orlando Will Receive ‘Ghostbusters’ Attraction ASAP

Universal Studios Florida is in flux. Between Epic Universe’s recent debut and shifting guest demographics, the original Orlando park is due for a major shake-up—and one is already underway. Later this year, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will close for good, marking the end of one of Universal’s most visible attractions.

What will replace it remains unannounced. But if current trends and fan chatter hold weight, the next major ride may involve proton packs, slime, and a very familiar firehouse.

Ghostbusters’ Growing Footprint

The Ghostbusters franchise has been steadily regaining ground inside Universal’s parks. In 2019, the original film headlined a Halloween Horror Nights house. More recently, 2024’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brought the IP back to HHN with a highly detailed, effects-heavy haunted experience. Both were met with strong reception and long waits—clear indicators that demand exists for a more permanent presence.

This wouldn’t be uncharted territory. Universal Studios Florida originally featured Ghostbusters in its early years, with a street show and interactive elements near the New York section. Though the original attraction closed long ago, the firehouse facade remains standing today, quietly preserved and regularly used for tribute store overlays and seasonal displays.

That location could easily be folded into a larger plan—especially now that space is opening up nearby.

A Ride With Built-In Nostalgia

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is set to close in September 2025. Its removal frees up prime real estate in the Production Central area, a high-traffic zone adjacent to the park entrance. It’s one of the few locations with both the space and visibility to house a major new attraction without displacing an existing IP.

Ghostbusters checks several important boxes. It’s a recognizable property with multigenerational appeal. It’s cinematic, effects-driven, and deeply nostalgic. Most importantly, Universal already owns the theme park rights, eliminating licensing headaches that might delay development.

While nothing official has been announced, fans have speculated that the space could be used for a dark ride, simulator, or interactive shooter-style experience that combines humor, horror, and large-scale set pieces. It would mirror the success of attractions like Men in Black: Alien Attack while offering something fresher and more relevant.

Universal has a history of turning HHN test runs into full-fledged attractions. Ghostbusters has already proven itself twice under that model. Add to that the cultural momentum of a revived film franchise and a soon-to-be-vacant plot of land, and the theory starts to sound less like a wish—and more like a plan.

For now, the ghost trap remains shut. But with the timing, the IP, and the nostalgia all aligned, Universal may be gearing up for something strange in the neighborhood.

Do you think Universal should build a Ghostbusters attraction?