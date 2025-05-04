Disneyland Hits Capacity, Staff Instructed to Re-Route All Incoming Guests

At both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, wait times this week reached summer-like levels. Attractions that typically hover under the hour mark ballooned well beyond that—Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run all posted wait times over 90 minutes during peak hours.

Even less-demanding rides like Jungle Cruise, Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, and The Little Mermaid saw unusually long lines, with guests flooding every available queue and then some.

Some families reported skipping entire lands to avoid congestion, while others leaned heavily on Lightning Lane Multi Pass, though Lightning Lanes were also snapped up quickly each morning, particularly for in-demand rides like Indiana Jones Adventure and Radiator Springs Racers.

Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals Reach Full Capacity

The surge in attendance didn’t just affect in-park experiences. Parking was a whole saga of its own.

Multiple days this week, the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures reached full capacity by late morning. Guests arriving after that were rerouted to the Toy Story Lot off Harbor Blvd., which adds a shuttle ride (and more waiting) before even approaching the park gates.

Social media was filled with posts from frustrated visitors stuck in traffic, circling parking garages, or redirected without warning. For many, it meant adjusting plans and losing valuable morning park time.

Theme Park Obsession shared a photo of the traffic as well, stating, “Parking structure is full and traffic is being rerouted to Toy Story lot. Yeah…they are making a lot on churros and ice cream today.”

Shops and Restaurants Packed, Mobile Order Windows Gone

Crowds weren’t limited to rides and parking. Restaurants and merchandise locations were also slammed. Mobile order return times at popular quick-service spots—like Galactic Grill, Ronto Roasters, and Pym Test Kitchen—were booked out by lunchtime. Some guests reported walking up to eateries only to be told no more food was available without a mobile order.

Gift shops across both parks, especially those in Galaxy’s Edge and Main Street, were shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the afternoon. With Star Wars Day just ahead, demand for themed merchandise surged—and with it, the crowds.

May the 4th Is Here—and It’s About to Get Even Busier

Today (Sunday, May 4th) is Star Wars Day, and with that comes a whole new wave of guests. Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is expected to see particularly high foot traffic, with fans arriving early to snag new limited-edition merchandise, try themed treats, and immerse themselves in Batuu’s intergalactic atmosphere.

New items like the May the 4th Spirit Jersey, exclusive pins, collectible lightsabers, and themed LEGO sets are already drawing long lines—and some mobile order windows for merchandise pickups are filling fast.

Rides like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance are forecasted to see their longest waits of the year so far, and the land itself may hit capacity, temporarily limiting access.

Why So Busy?

A few factors are likely contributing to this unexpected attendance spike:

Clear weather after weeks of spotty SoCal rain

Star Wars fans flocking to celebrate May the 4th

Magic Key passholders using park days before blockout periods begin

Tour groups and international travelers arriving ahead of summer

The buzz of recent and upcoming park updates, like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and new entertainment offerings

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that Disneyland is in high demand right now—and today’s May the 4th celebrations are pushing those limits even further.

Heading to the Parks? Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’re planning to visit this weekend or in the near future, here’s how to survive the crowds: