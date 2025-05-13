Effective Tomorrow: Disneyland Shuts Down Original Fantasyland Area

Disneyland Park will close much of its original Fantasyland area on Wednesday afternoon, allowing only members of the media into select locations for a private event. Disneyland Resort notified some guests of this scheduled closure through signs around the Disney Resort hotels.

Disneyland Resort is just days away from the start of its 70th anniversary celebrations on May 16, 2025. Although Disneyland Park’s actual birthday isn’t until July 17, much of the Disneyland70 offerings will debut two months in advance and continue through summer 2026, giving as many guests as possible the chance to enjoy the anniversary magic.

Decorations, including a 50-foot sculpture of Sleeping Beauty Castle, are already popping up around Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park!

On Friday, Disneyland Park will debut the “Celebrate Happy Cavalcade” with Duffy and ShellieMay and the “Tapestry of Happiness” show on “it’s a small world.” The “Paint the Night” electrical parade and Wondrous Journeys fireworks will also return in the evening! Characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck will debut anniversary-themed outfits.

Disney California Adventure Park is joining in the anniversary fun with the all-new “World of Color Happiness!” nighttime show and a Disneyland70-themed upgrade on Toy Story Midway Mania!. The “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will also make its triumphant return during the day.

As Disney Parks fans prepare for Disneyland70 to begin, Disneyland Resort has invited members of the press to preview some of the anniversary offerings. As part of this media event, parts of Disneyland Park’s Fantasyland will close at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. @laughing_place posted a photo of a sign informing guests about the closure in the lobby of the Disneyland Hotel:

Select locations in Fantasyland will be closing at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow due to the #Disneyland70 media event.

Select locations in Fantasyland will be closing at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow due to the #Disneyland70 media event. pic.twitter.com/ZMdS8LKTKp — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 13, 2025

The sign informs Disney Park guests that “select locations in Fantasyland” will close on Wednesday afternoon “due to a private event,” but doesn’t clarify which areas will remain open. Fantasyland should reopen with Disneyland Park on Thursday morning.

While much of the Disneyland70 fun kicks off later this week, other anniversary offerings won’t begin until July 17. These include a final song verse written by the late Sherman brothers on “it’s a small world” and the “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” show at the Main Street Opera House.

The latter will feature the first-ever audio-animatronic of Walt Disney and artifacts from the Disney Archives. It will replace Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln during its initial run and eventually alternate performances with the original show.

Does this Fantasyland closure impact your Disneyland Park visit? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!