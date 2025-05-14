Fantasyland Faces a Twilight Lockdown—Here’s What Disneyland Guests Need To Know

It’s not every day that the magic ends early at Disneyland. But today, a quiet ripple will shift the rhythm of Fantasyland—one that only some fans will see coming.

Imagine showing up ready for a dreamy evening ride on “Peter Pan’s Flight” or to snap twilight selfies in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, only to be met with ropes and cast members.

So, what’s happening behind the curtains in Fantasyland—and how should guests navigate this unexpected twist?

Disneyland California: The Magic Pauses for a Milestone Moment

Today, several select locations within Fantasyland at Disneyland Park will close to the public at 4:00 p.m. PST to accommodate a special #Disneyland70 media event. While Disney has not yet publicly disclosed all of the areas impacted, the early closure is anticipated to affect key attractions and thoroughfares near the heart of the land.

Select locations in Fantasyland will be closing at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow due to the #Disneyland70 media event. – @laughing_place on X

Select locations in Fantasyland will be closing at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow due to the #Disneyland70 media event. pic.twitter.com/ZMdS8LKTKp — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 13, 2025

This move marks a significant moment for Disney as the company kicks off its 70th anniversary celebration of Disneyland Resort, which opened its gates for the first time in July 1955. The exclusive media event will showcase new merchandise, legacy moments, and future announcements tied to Disneyland’s storied history—and possibly even its future.

But the implications extend beyond a flashy media event.

What This Means for Guests Today

While celebrations are brewing for the press and influencers, the reality on the ground for park guests is a little different. Early closures, especially in such a central and beloved area as Fantasyland, can easily impact crowd flow, attraction availability, and wait times in nearby lands.

Families with small children or first-time visitors who were hoping to enjoy “it’s a small world,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Mad Tea Party,” or character meet-and-greets near the Fantasyland Theater may find themselves rerouting—and possibly competing for other attractions during peak evening hours.

Here’s what guests need to know to prepare:

Arrive early: If Fantasyland is a top priority, aim to hit those attractions in the morning or early afternoon before the 4 p.m. closure.

Watch the Disneyland app: Real-time updates about closures and wait times will be available throughout the day.

Have a backup plan: Consider pivoting to attractions in Tomorrowland , Adventureland , or New Orleans Square during the media event timeframe.

Dining reservations: If you’ve booked dining near Fantasyland, check to see whether the location is impacted or rerouted due to closures.

A Glimpse Into Disney’s Carefully Orchestrated Future

While this may feel like a small inconvenience for guests, the #Disneyland70 event is more than just a glitzy backdrop for media coverage. It signifies the beginning of a year-long celebration—one that will almost certainly come with fresh surprises, nostalgic tributes, and possibly even major park updates.

Insiders and fans alike are speculating: Will Disney unveil new enhancements to Fantasyland? Could this be the start of a limited-time 70th anniversary overlay for certain attractions? Or will we get a deeper look into the future of Disneyland, possibly involving upcoming experiences teased at previous D23 events?

Though the event is private, it will set the tone for how Disneyland honors its past while preparing for its next era of magic.

The Hidden Undercurrent: A Disneyland Park That’s Always Evolving

At its heart, this temporary disruption reflects a deeper truth about Disneyland—it’s never static. The park Walt Disney once called “a living thing” continues to evolve in real time. Whether that’s for a media event, refurbishment, or a surprise show taping, guests are experiencing a space that doubles as both a theme park and a stage for larger cultural moments.

This can be frustrating for those caught off-guard, especially families with only a day or two in the parks. But for fans paying attention, closures like this are often early clues to something much bigger on the horizon. Disneyland’s magic lies not only in the attractions but in its layers of storytelling and surprise.

While today’s early closure may shift some itineraries, it also serves as a reminder that you’re witnessing a living piece of history in motion.

So whether you’re rerouting to Galaxy’s Edge or hopping over to Disney California Adventure, know that something magical is brewing just beyond the rope—and this is only the beginning. Stay tuned for updates following the #Disneyland70 event. There’s likely more to this story than meets the eye.