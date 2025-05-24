Disney Displaces Fan-Favorite Characters for the Next Generation of Guests

A bold new chapter is beginning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As the park prepares to introduce an immersive land rooted in the heart of the Tropical Americas, Walt Disney World has begun the transition away from the DinoLand U.S.A. area, clearing the way for a vibrant, story-rich destination officially named Pueblo Esperanza.

This exciting transformation was first hinted at almost three years ago during a special presentation by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences. He was joined by Walt Disney Imagineering’s Chris Beatty and Jennifer Lee from Walt Disney Animation Studios to share the earliest creative blue-sky ideas.

Back then, Disney fans speculated about potential experiences based on Moana and Zootopia. But at recent Destination D23 and D23 Expo events, Disney confirmed a definitive direction.

Guests can soon enter the enchanting world of Encanto, exploring the magical Casa Madrigal in an all-new attraction that celebrates the vivid environments and cultural traditions of the Tropical Americas. And that’s not all—Pueblo Esperanza will also feature a thrilling Indiana Jones-inspired adventure, inviting guests on a daring quest worthy of cinema’s greatest archaeologist.

Disney Parks Blog shared exciting details last August, noting that “Just like Harambe, the land feels lived in, with a long, rich history — plus there’s a large hacienda which will be one of the largest quick-service restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort.”

A lush setting anchored by a central fountain will welcome guests to gather, relax, and explore. Among the standout features will be a beautifully hand-crafted carousel, made by a skilled woodcarver and featuring animals pulled from Disney storytelling classics.

As the land prepares to open in 2027, changes are underway across Animal Kingdom. At the end of last year, aerial photos, courtesy of Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), captured glimpses of progress on the site.

Disney confirmed that several attractions in DinoLand U.S.A. would close permanently after January 12, 2025. These included TriceraTop Spin, Fossil Fun Games, and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures.

However, not everything is going extinct just yet. Popular locations like DINOSAUR, the eventual site of the Indiana Jones ride, will remain open through the end of the year, although a 2026 closure can be expected.

And it’s not just attractions undergoing change. The character experience known for bringing Goofy and Pluto to DinoLand U.S.A. was also relocated in January. Their Bird-Watching and Bone-Digging meet and greet moved from its previous home behind Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures to a new location outside Restaurantosaurus.

Months on, another character relocation has happened with Pluto being displaced from his current solo meet and greet area in DinoLand. The fan favorite Fab Five character is now meeting guests at the Oasis in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

A further unconfirmed report suggests that beloved characters Timon and Rafiki from The Lion King franchise have not been present at the park since May 10. Guests should expect operational changes to experiences as Disney continues its redevelopment of the park.

Elsewhere in the park, It’s Tough to Be a Bug! at the Tree of Life Theater has closed permanently and will be replaced by a new attraction: Zootopia: Better Together. The Zootopia-themed attraction is slated to open in Winter 2025, and Disney has been active in refurbishing the Tree of Life location. A March 2025 permit revealed that infrastructure changes were taking place.

Though Pueblo Esperanza is still a few years from welcoming its first guests, anticipation is building for what promises to be a beautiful, culturally rich addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. With new visuals, new characters, and two world-class attractions, the land is poised to become a guest favorite.

The changes at Disney World, including the Tropical Americas and those at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, represent a wider effort to update the Central Florida location for future guests. At last year’s INBOUND conference, Josh D’Amaro admitted that Disney may not always get it right, but they do have the next generation of Disney fans in mind.

What are your thoughts on DinoLand U.S.A.’s transformation into Pueblo Esperanza and the continued aftermath of its development? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!