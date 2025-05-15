Millions Stunned as Disney Park Debuts Entire New Gateway

A new Disney park entrance?

A hush falls. The lights dim. Then—spotlights sweep the sky as the red carpet unfurls. Guests at Disneyland Paris aren’t walking into just another theme park anymore. They’re stepping into the World Premiere.

It’s not a movie, though it certainly feels like one.

Gone is the industrial, backlot-style entrance of Walt Disney Studios Park. In its place stands a brand-new gateway that doesn’t just say “Hollywood”—it feels like it. With an illuminated marquee, glamorous art deco flourishes, and a “permanent starry sky,” the park’s entrance has been completely reimagined. But is this just a glitzy remodel—or the start of something far more ambitious?

Disney Park Debuted New Entrance: From Backlot to Blockbuster: A Total Entrance Makeover

Exactly one year ago, the park shuttered its aging Disney Studio 1, a remnant of the early 2000s that felt more warehouse than wonder. Now, the space has been reborn as World Premiere, a cinematic tribute to Hollywood’s golden age.

[Live] Welcome to World Premiere!! Finally, the incredible transformation of Studio 1 has officially opened its doors! The new architecture, ambience, and music immerse in a truly cinematic experience, just wow ! Countless hidden details invite guests to slow down and look closer, every corner tells a story! It’s a beautifully crafted reimagining, and we are truly impressed by the scale and execution! A small note : we couldn’t help but wonder, where is the iconic plaque “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy” on the Disney Theater façade? Also, while the new BGM is generally effective, a few tracks might feel slightly off-tone for the setting, in our view. But overall, this new chapter in the park’s narrative is off to a spectacular start! Full tour available on our Instagram! – @DLPWorks on X

[Live] 🚨 Welcome to World Premiere!!🎉 ➡️ Finally, the incredible transformation of Studio 1 has officially opened its doors! The new architecture, ambience, and music immerse in a truly cinematic experience, just wow 🤩!

➡️ Countless hidden details invite guests to slow down… pic.twitter.com/v9lwqmObue — DLP Works (@DLPWorks) May 15, 2025

Outside, the building still nods to its studio roots with the familiar “1” on the façade. But step inside, and the transformation is jaw-dropping. Guests are now welcomed by the Disney Theater marquee, acting as a portal to the park’s immersive lands—Marvel Avengers Campus, World of Pixar, and the much-anticipated World of Frozen, set to debut in 2026.

And Disneyland Paris didn’t just stop at scenery. Inside World Premiere, guests are invited to grab a bite at the newly reimagined Hollywood Gardens Restaurant, formerly Restaurant en Coulisse. It’s no longer just a cafeteria-style eatery—it’s now a stylized garden party under the stars, complete with views of the distant Hollywood Hills.

A Deeper Shift: Setting the Stage for Disney Adventure World

While the renovations are dazzling on the surface, the real story is what this change represents. Disney isn’t just re-skinning a building—it’s redefining the park’s identity.

In 2026, Walt Disney Studios Park will officially be renamed Disney Adventure World, reflecting a broader shift away from the “studio lot” aesthetic and toward immersive storytelling lands. The debut of World Premiere is the first act in this transformation.

Behind World Premiere, World Premiere Plaza is undergoing construction to match the new theme, and when it’s complete, it will serve as a grand connector to the park’s upcoming lands—World of Frozen, a Tangled-themed ride, and even a Lion King-inspired area.

In short, the entrance isn’t just a red carpet—it’s a runway into the future.

Mickey Gets the Spotlight

World Premiere also introduces Mickey’s of Hollywood Boutique, a high-end gift shop blending vintage flair with modern luxury. Art Deco decor lines the walls, while the centerpiece—a golden Mickey Mouse statue—was designed by none other than Disney animation legend Eric Goldberg (best known for animating the Genie in Aladdin).

The boutique also features a Pandora counter, offering Disneyland Paris-exclusive jewelry and accessories, which is sure to be a hit among fans looking for magical mementos.

Disneyland Paris even gave fans a sneak peek on Instagram, with videos showing off the boutique, restaurant, and glowing marquee—each one reinforcing that this is no ordinary update. It’s a promise of what’s to come.

Why This Matters: More Than Just a New Entrance

So why does a redesigned entryway matter? Because it signals the future of Disney parks—especially in Europe.

For years, Walt Disney Studios Park was seen as the weaker of the two parks in Paris, lacking the immersive magic of Disneyland Park. But now, Disney is pouring billions into its Paris resort, with this reimagining leading the charge toward a more cohesive, narrative-driven experience.

By slowly phasing out the “working studio” theme in favor of cinematic worlds and recognizable franchises, Disneyland Paris is aligning more closely with global trends—such as Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs and Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge. The shift toward lands where guests don’t just ride the story but live it is the new gold standard.

And World Premiere is the literal and metaphorical gateway into that new age.

The Final Cut: A Glimpse Into the Next Era for this Disney Park

While the World Premiere entrance may be open, the story is far from over. Over the next year, Disneyland Paris will unveil even more ambitious projects, culminating in the full transformation into Disney Adventure World.

From immersive lands like World of Frozen to the mysterious Lion King area still in development, one thing is clear: Disneyland Paris is stepping into the spotlight in a major way.

And now, with every guest who walks through World Premiere, Disney is asking us all the same question:

Are you ready for your close-up?