Disney Now Subtly Forcing Guests to Spend $100 Minimum When Online Shopping

If you’ve been planning a shopping spree on DisneyStore.com, take note—the threshold to qualify for free shipping just got higher.

New Free Shipping Minimum: $99

As of this week, Disney Store has officially increased the minimum spend required to receive free standard shipping. Previously, customers who spent $75 or more could enter the promotional code SHIPMAGIC at checkout and have their order shipped free of charge. Now, that minimum has quietly jumped to $99.

No public explanation or announcement accompanied the change, but DisneyStore.com has been updated to reflect the new policy across product pages and promotional banners.

While the SHIPMAGIC promo code remains valid, it now only activates free shipping once your cart total reaches $99 or more, excluding tax. Anything less, and shoppers will have to cover shipping costs—often a $6.99+ fee that can climb based on order weight and destination.

Why This Matters More Now Than Ever

This policy change might seem small at first glance, but it’s a significant shift in the post-pandemic Disney retail landscape. That’s because Disney Store’s physical retail locations have almost entirely vanished from malls across the country.

In 2021, The Walt Disney Company shuttered the vast majority of its brick-and-mortar Disney Stores, redirecting fans to shop exclusively online through DisneyStore.com. At the time, Disney cited changing consumer habits and a focus on e-commerce as the driving reason for the closures.

But for many fans, this move took away a beloved part of the in-person Disney experience—the joy of browsing merchandise in-store, picking up souvenirs on a whim, and skipping shipping fees entirely.

The Downside of Online-Only Shopping

With physical stores gone, DisneyStore.com is now the only official place to purchase Disney Parks merchandise outside of the theme parks themselves. That means almost every shopper, no matter how small their order, is funneled through the website—and potentially subject to shipping charges.

For parents looking to surprise their child with a plush, fans wanting a single limited-edition pin, or collectors eyeing a new ornament, shipping fees can be a frustrating barrier. Especially now, when the $99 minimum could discourage smaller, more frequent purchases.

Some guests may even hold off on buying altogether, waiting to hit that $99 mark just to avoid paying extra. Others could opt for third-party retailers like Amazon or BoxLunch, where shipping incentives are more generous or consistent.

Timing with “May the 4th” Drop Raises Eyebrows

Interestingly, the timing of this change coincides with one of the site’s most anticipated annual merchandise events—the “May the 4th” Star Wars product drop. DisneyStore.com’s launch included new Star Wars LEGO sets, a “May the Force Be With You” Spirit Jersey, and exclusive dated collectibles.

With fans already expected to spend big during this event, it’s possible Disney saw this as an opportunity to quietly implement the new minimum during a high-traffic period when shoppers were more likely to exceed $99 anyway.

What This Means for You

Whether this change will impact your shopping behavior depends on how you use DisneyStore.com. If you’re a frequent shopper who tends to buy in bulk or during major merch drops, the $99 threshold might not slow you down. But if you’re someone who usually grabs a $30 Loungefly accessory or a $25 kids’ costume piece here and there, you’ll now either need to add more to your cart—or pay for shipping.

As Disney continues to lean into online shopping, the disappearance of physical Disney Stores combined with rising shipping minimums may begin to frustrate loyal fans, especially those not visiting the parks regularly.

For now, the SHIPMAGIC promo code still works—just remember, you’ll need to hit that new $99 minimum first.