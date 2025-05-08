Disney Closes Major Thrill Ride Indefinitely, Shuts Down Other Classic Attractions

Disney has shuttered several classic rides indefinitely. Don’t expect to ride these attractions this month.

Ride closures are a harsh truth for any theme park, even “The Happiest Place on Earth,” with Disneyland recently confirming several key rides and attractions will be offline this May. The list includes both classic attractions and one major thrill ride and comes ahead of the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary celebration, which officially kicks off in May.

“it’s a small world”

Starting with perhaps Disneyland’s most iconic ride of them all, “it’s a small world” is actually set to reopen very soon. The attraction will reopen after its lengthy refurbishment on May 9, once again allowing guests to take a trip around the world in this cute, doll-filled attraction.

Once back open, “it’s a small world” will feature Dante and Miguel from Pixar’s Coco.

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Matterhorn Bobsleds is another iconic part of not just the Disneyland Resort but the Disney theme parks in general, though the classic roller cosater is set to be offline ofr quite some time. Matterhorn Bobsleds closed for refurbishment on May 5, with the roller coaster currently not having any kind of reopening timeframe.

The Matterhorn will likely return at some point to help ring in Disney’s 70th anniversary, but guests shouldn’t plan on making the trek up the infamous Swiss mountain range anytime soon.

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Gadget Coaster, another popular Disneyland roller coaster, is currently closed and will not reopen until June 13. The coaster is located in Toontown, which is undergoing refurbishments and renovations.

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Another classic, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room has been closed since April for its extensive multi-month refurbishment. This iconic quasi-live show features dozens of animatronics in bird and tiki form, as guests witness a stunning “Tropical Serenade.”

The Tiki Room is perhaps one of the most quintessential Disney attractions, with a presence worldwide. The attraction currently does not have an official reopening date, though like the ones mentioned previously on this list, it is likely to be back online as Disneyland’s 70th anniversary continues.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is another classic Disneyland attraction, though it’s certainly not as exciting or thrilling as of the other closures. For decades, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln has allowed guests to witness history as a realistic animatronic version of Abraham Lincoln greets them and explains his history. Walt Disney himself was fascinated with American history, specifically with Lincoln, which is why he can be seen inside Disneyland.

The attraction is currently undergoing refurbishment to make way for a new show called Walt Disney—A Magical Live. In a fun twist of fate, this show will feature a lifelike animatronic depiction of Walt Disney himself. Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is set to return, though the show will play in rotation with the new one.

Sorcerer’s Workshop

Sorcerer’s Workshop is also currently closed but will reopen on May 16. The interactive attraction closed several weeks ago, and while it likely doesn’t fly high on guests’ radar, it’s still a fun experience to try out while in Disneyland.

Meet and Greets

Several meet-and-greets are currently offline, including Anna and Elsa’s Royal Welcome and Disneyland’s Tinker Bell experience. The former attraction will return on May 16, but Meet Tinker Bell in Pixie Hollopw has been offline for quite some time, and there is still no information on when or if it will return.

Will you be visiting Disneyland during its 70th anniversary?