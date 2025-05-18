Fans Shocked and Angry as Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Cuts MAJOR Character

We are less than one week away from the world premiere of Disney’s newest live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch. Based on the 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch tells the story of Lilo, a lonely young Hawaiian girl being raised by her older sister Nani.

Lilo wants nothing more than to find a real friend, so Nani decides to let Lilo get a dog. Little does she know that the “dog” Lilo decided to adopt and name Stitch is actually Experiment 626, a genetically engineered alien life form whose only purpose is to cause destruction.

Related: After ‘Snow White’ Flops, Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Breaks Records

Stitch was created by Dr. Jumba Jookiba, and when Stitch escapes, he is commanded by the United Galactic Federation to go to Earth and, with the help of Agent Pleakley, retrieve Stitch.

After Jumba and Pleakley struggle to get their hands on Stitch, the Grand Councilwoman sends Captain Gantu to do the job. Captain Gantu is the animated film’s main protagonist and is considered the real villain. He has no qualms about potentially hurting people on Earth if it means that he can put Stitch in chains. Due to his carelessness and willingness to hurt humans, Captain Gantu is fired.

The animated film would not have been the same without his character, which is why fans were shocked to learn that he will NOT be in the live-action remake.

Captain Gantu will not appear in the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake. pic.twitter.com/r0CwkKEOzm — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) May 18, 2025

Related: VIDEO: Stitch Wreaks Havoc as Disney Promotes Newest Live-Action

We do not know why Disney chose to eliminate the main protagonist from Lilo & Stitch, but it is possible that it decided that Jumba and Pleakley were the only antagonists the live-action remake needed. It is also possible that Disney was looking to cut costs, so they decided to remove characters.

While the success of live-action remakes has always been relatively assured, the last live-action remake, Snow White, was a massive flop, and the Mouse House will lose an estimated $100 million on it. So, the company could have decided to be a bit more frugal with future remakes.

Whatever the reason, fans have flocked to social media to share that they are NOT happy about it.

I knew this movie was looking too good, I just knew that they would mess it up somehow. Big time disappointment not having Captain Gantu. I’m sure it will be a fun movie, but really bummed by this news.

I knew this movie was looking too good, I just knew that they would mess it up somehow. Big time disappointment not having Captain Gantu. I’m sure it will be a fun movie, but really bummed by this news. pic.twitter.com/FTuVcgezCM — Mario World Fun Zone (@MarioWorldFun) May 18, 2025

Related: Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Trailer Just Made History—Here’s Why Fans Are Shocked

Others pointed out that Captain Gantu was not only the animated film’s main protagonist, but also key to how the Grand Councilwoman was portrayed. The Grand Councilwoman will be in the live-action remake and will be voiced by Hannah Waddingham. So, it will be interesting to see if Disney needed to rework her character without Captain Gantu in the mix.

i know they got rid of him for budget reasons and for jumba to possibly fill his role as the antagonist but gantu served as a contrast against the grand councilwoman. she tried to see the good in others while gantu went to extreme lengths and eventually goes against her orders

i know they got rid of him for budget reasons and for jumba to possibly fill his role as the antagonist but gantu served as a contrast against the grand councilwoman. she tried to see the good in others while gantu went to extreme lengths and eventually goes against her orders https://t.co/bYq5aNpgvN — 🧁🌈squee/krazykupcake🎸💥 (@happyfunf3tti) May 18, 2025

This is not the first time Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch has faced backlash from fans, but not simply because it is another remake. Fans were equally disappointed when they learned that Disney had cut the scenes where Jumba and Pleakley disguise themselves as women in an attempt to blend in with the Hawaiian locals.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp said that he tried to make the iconic outfits fit into the movie, but things just didn’t work. Instead, Jumba and Pleakley will look like regular humans. They are being played by Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen, respectively.

Lilo & Stitch will premiere in theaters nationwide on May 23. The film also stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, and Kaipo Dudoit as David. Chris Sanders also returned to voice Stitch.

Are you disappointed to hear that Captain Gantu will not be in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch? Do you think his character is a key part of the story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!