Will Marvel Drop Its First A24 Indie Superhero Movie?

A few weeks ago, Marvel dropped a new teaser for Thunderbolts, and fans instantly knew this one was different. Titled Absolute Cinema, the trailer references the film’s connections to A24 filmography, moody visuals, a pulsing techno beat, and a vibe that felt way more like Everything Everywhere All At Once than Multiverse of Madness.

Instead of leaning into CGI-heavy sequences or multiverse chaos, it gave us stark close-ups of its leads, thrilling action sequences, and a visual palette that felt way more arthouse than action blockbuster, a sign of its unmistakable A24 influence. And honestly? Fans are here for the switch-up.

Now, with a brand-new Making Of featurette released yesterday, Marvel’s vision is becoming even clearer—and it’s the most exciting blend of gritty indie cinema and superhero spectacle we’ve seen in a while.

3… 2… 1… ️⚡️ Check out this epic behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts, only theaters May 2. Tickets on sale Monday! pic.twitter.com/ZwLJS0T3Na — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 3, 2025

A24 Meets the MCU, and It’s Working

With director Jake Schreier (Beef) at the helm and a creative team stacked with A24 alums, it’s no surprise that Thunderbolts is shaping up to be Marvel’s most stylistically daring project yet.

Then there’s cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo, who brings a distinct visual sensibility from films like The Green Knight. Palermo’s eye for haunting, poetic visuals adds depth to every frame—something fans will likely see reflected in Thunderbolts’ more atmospheric look.

Together, this duo is infusing the film with a slow-burn emotional intensity and stripped-down realism that gives the MCU a whole new texture.

The list of talented A24 creatives also includes Hereditary (2018) production designer Grace Yun, Minari (2020) Harry Yoon in charge of editing, and the band Son Lux, who worked on Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) composing the film’s score.

Stunts, Sweat, and Shooting on Location

The new featurette pulls back the curtain on the making of Thunderbolts, and let’s just say—it’s not just the story that’s getting real.

The cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell, are doing a surprising amount of their own stunts. From rooftop jumps to gritty hand-to-hand combat, the actors are going all in to ground the film in a physical, tangible reality.

But maybe the coolest detail? They’re filming a huge portion of the movie on location. That’s right—real buildings, real weather, real dirt under those boots. It’s a move that not only helps sell the emotional realism of the story but also gives the film that stripped-down, indie aesthetic that A24 fans love.

After a few uneven entries in its current phase, Marvel seems to be recalibrating—and Thunderbolts feels like a bold, creative step in a new direction. By tapping into the emotional storytelling and artistic edge of A24 while still delivering the superhero goods, this film might just be Marvel’s most refreshing move in the past few years.

So if you’re craving something that hits a little harder and feels a little deeper—while still delivering the stunts, the quips, and the MCU charm, you certainly won’t wanna miss this.

Thunderbolts hits theaters on May 2, 2025



Would you love to see more MCU movies take on this indie, emotionally-driven style, or do you prefer the classic superhero formula?