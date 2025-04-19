UPDATE: Disney’s Controversial Post-Pandemic Theme Park Feature Goes to Court

Disney just secured a massive win in its legal fight over Disney Genie.
First introduced in 2021, Disney Genie is a free digital planning service embedded within the My Disney Experience app and Disneyland app. Designed to help guests navigate the increasingly complex world of theme park visits, the system offers personalized itineraries to streamline the increasingly complex Disney World experience.
A year later, Disney was slapped with a lawsuit over the service by Agile Journeys, a company founded by two former Disney employees who alleged patent infringement. Now, there’s an update on the legal battle between the two parties.
Disney Taken to Court Over Disney Genie
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled in favor of Disney on most claims brought by Agile Journeys.
Agile Journeys claimed they developed technology 25 years ago that generated personalized itineraries for theme park guests, considering factors like meal times and ride closures. They filed a lawsuit against Disney in 2022, asserting that Disney’s Genie service infringed on their patent.
Disney countered by challenging the validity of Agile Journeys’ patent, leading to the PTAB’s involvement. The board concluded that Disney had demonstrated, by a preponderance of the evidence, that several of the challenged claims were unpatentable. However, three claims remain under dispute.
Legal experts note that while the PTAB’s decision is favorable for Disney, it doesn’t guarantee success in the ongoing civil lawsuit. University of Florida law professor Derek Bambauer stated, “This is good news for Disney, but the last page hasn’t been written yet. We have to see what both sides decide to do in terms of appealing.”
Disney Axes Genie+
These new systems enable guests to plan their attraction experiences in advance. Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows up to three selections per day, while Lightning Lane Single Pass offers access to individual high-demand attractions. Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can make these selections up to seven days in advance.
The PTAB’s ruling strengthens Disney’s position as it continues to defend its technology in court. The outcome of the civil lawsuit remains uncertain, but the decision provides Disney with a strategic advantage moving forward.
Do you ever use Disney Genie?