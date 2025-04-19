UPDATE: Disney’s Controversial Post-Pandemic Theme Park Feature Goes to Court

Disney just secured a massive win in its legal fight over Disney Genie.

First introduced in 2021, Disney Genie is a free digital planning service embedded within the My Disney Experience app and Disneyland app. Designed to help guests navigate the increasingly complex world of theme park visits, the system offers personalized itineraries to streamline the increasingly complex Disney World experience.

A year later, Disney was slapped with a lawsuit over the service by Agile Journeys, a company founded by two former Disney employees who alleged patent infringement. Now, there’s an update on the legal battle between the two parties.

Disney Taken to Court Over Disney Genie

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled in favor of Disney on most claims brought by Agile Journeys.

Agile Journeys claimed they developed technology 25 years ago that generated personalized itineraries for theme park guests, considering factors like meal times and ride closures. They filed a lawsuit against Disney in 2022, asserting that Disney’s Genie service infringed on their patent.

Disney countered by challenging the validity of Agile Journeys’ patent, leading to the PTAB’s involvement. The board concluded that Disney had demonstrated, by a preponderance of the evidence, that several of the challenged claims were unpatentable. However, three claims remain under dispute.

Legal experts note that while the PTAB’s decision is favorable for Disney, it doesn’t guarantee success in the ongoing civil lawsuit. University of Florida law professor Derek Bambauer stated, “This is good news for Disney, but the last page hasn’t been written yet. We have to see what both sides decide to do in terms of appealing.”

Bambauer, who teaches patent litigation and is not involved in the case, described January’s proceedings at the PTAB as “sort of a trial run” for how Disney might present its arguments in federal court. He reviewed the case records at the request of Florida Politics and noted that Agile Journeys can still appeal the PTAB’s ruling.

Disney Axes Genie+

Disney’s Genie service previously included a paid component, Disney Genie+, which allowed guests to access shorter lines for popular attractions via Lightning Lanes. Rolled out in 2021 as a replacement for the once-free FastPass system, Genie+ charged guests a daily fee to book expedited access to select rides, with pricing that varied by park and season. The system was met with ongoing frustration. Guests criticized the need to wake up early each morning to secure ride reservations, often competing with thousands of others for limited slots. Unlike the former FastPass system, which allowed advance planning weeks before a trip, Genie+ offered limited flexibility and often rewarded those willing to spend more or navigate the app with expert precision. Disney retired Genie+ in July 2024 after years of guest feedback and confusion. The new system—Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass—offers more transparency and the ability to plan in advance. While not free, the revised model aims to reduce stress by letting guests pre-select their ride times days ahead of their visit, rather than scrambling in real time.

These new systems enable guests to plan their attraction experiences in advance. Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows up to three selections per day, while Lightning Lane Single Pass offers access to individual high-demand attractions. Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can make these selections up to seven days in advance.

The PTAB’s ruling strengthens Disney’s position as it continues to defend its technology in court. The outcome of the civil lawsuit remains uncertain, but the decision provides Disney with a strategic advantage moving forward.

Do you ever use Disney Genie?