Unusual Disney World Location Closes Today, Guest Access Cut as Changes Begin

One of the more unique locations in Walt Disney World has closed down.

While Walt Disney World has been one of the leading vacation destinations for decades, things are still always changing.

From new rides and attractions to exciting expansions to dining and entertainment options, guests can look forward to discovering something new each time they visit the four theme parks, two water parks, and Disney Springs, all of which make up what is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, some may be surprised to learn Disney World is also home to several golf courses, some real and some of the “miniature” variety, with one recently closing down for an extended refurbishment.

Disney World’s Winter Summerland Mini Golf Course Now Closed

The Winter course at Disney’s Summerland mini golf is now closed as part of the attraction’s extended refurbishment. The closure will be done in phases, with the Winter course coming first and the Summer course following.

Once work is done on the Winter side, the Summer course will close. No advance reservations will be available during this time, but guests are still welcome to walk up. The entire refurbishment is expected to last through the middle of June.

Mini golf is hardly the only thing to close in 2025 at Walt Disney World, with the entire resort enduring some pretty serious growing pains. Earlier in January, Disney closed half of DinoLand U.S.A., a prehistoric-themed area inside Animal Kingdom. DinoLand has been a part of the park since the very beginning, though it has always been a controversial and divisive part of Animal Kingdom.

Disney is now on a path to fix this, announcing its plans last year to completely gut DinoLand. In its place will come a new land inspired by South America, an area that will eventually feature its own set of rides and attractions. One of these rides will be based on Encanto, with another taking inspiration from the action-packed Indiana Jones franchise.

Other transformations are happening outside Animal Kingdom, with early work now in full swing on Magic Kingdom’s upcoming Cars overhaul. Disney also recently confirmed the phased closure of Muppets Courtyard will begin soon at Hollywood Studios, a decision that has proven to be one of the company’s most controversial yet.

