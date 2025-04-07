Universal Rumored To Reveal Major Expansion Plans Next Week as Epic Universe Prepares to Launch

This week, Universal Orlando lifted the ban on photos and videos from Epic Universe, and they are amazing. With a few weeks before Epic Universe opens to the public, Universal has built tremendous buzz for its new park based on millions in free publicity from influencers and media sites.

Disney World has desperately tried to counter this narrative by offering summer discounts and putting executives in front of any media outlet that will have them. Despite Disney’s efforts, Universal could have another potential announcement this week that will once again take Disney out at the knees.

According to multiple reports, Universal is nearing a deal to build a new theme park complex in Bedford, England. The two sides had been in negotiations to bring the park to the United Kingdom, and an announcement on a finalized pact could come as soon as next week.

The new Universal Park is set to be on a 500-acre former brick factory in Bedford, around 40 miles away from London. Once completed, it will surpass Disneyland Paris as Europe’s largest theme park.

Universal already purchased the land, but the company has been negotiating with the local government over infrastructure around the park since this summer. Universal is seeking improvements to the roads and railroad system around the new park to help guests easily access the park.

The new Universal Park in the United Kingdom is expected to be modeled after Universal Orlando and include a shopping district, hotels, and thrill rides based on Universal’s intellectual property.

Universal Destination and Experiences is expected to support 20,000 jobs, including 10,000 at the new park. The company also estimated that the park would bring 50 billion pounds in economic value to the area and 14.1 billion in tax revenue to the British government over the next 20 years.

With nothing left to do at Epic Universe but to open the doors to the public, Universal now turns its attention to challenging Disney on the European front. What will Disney’s answer be to this challenge?