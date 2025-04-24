New Hunger Games Prequel Casts Disney and Marvel Stars as Leads

Lionsgate has unveiled some of the key cast members for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest book, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This thrilling new chapter in the dystopian saga dives deeper into the origins of Panem’s infamous annual tradition, and the casting news has fans buzzing with excitement.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

Acclaimed actor Joseph Zada will step into the role of Haymitch Abernathy, offering audiences a deeper look at the rebellious mentor’s younger years. Zada, known for his performances in We Were Liars (2025) and Total Control (2019), brings a brooding intensity to his characters, making him an excellent choice to portray Haymitch’s journey from victor to reluctant rebel leader.

In the book, Haymitch’s backstory is a harrowing tale of survival and defiance during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell, which shaped his cynical outlook and fueled his eventual rebellion against the Capitol.

Haymitch Abernathy. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/0HgUhRcPF7 — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 23, 2025

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

Rising star Whitney Peak has been cast as Lenore Dove Baird. Peak, known for her role in the Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2, has proven her ability to captivate audiences with her charisma and emotional range.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Lenore is a resident of District 12 whose bond with Haymitch Abernathy began in childhood and grew into a heartfelt romance.Raised by her uncles in the Covey, Lenore’s acts of defiance and fearless spirit remind us of another beloved singing character from District 12. With her growing resume, including Gossip Girl (2021), Peak’s star power is set to shine even brighter in this role.

Lenore Dove Baird. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/TC17ReiuBd — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 23, 2025

Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

The talented Mckenna Grace joins the cast as Maysilee Donner, a pivotal ally in Haymitch’s journey. Grace, who has earned critical acclaim for her performances in The Handmaid’s Tale and Gifted, brings a poignant vulnerability and fierce determination to her roles.

Fans may also recognize her as the young Carol Danvers in Marvel’s Captain Marvel, showcasing her versatility across genres from a very young age. In the book, Maysilee is a fellow tribute from District 12 who allies with Haymitch during the Quarter Quell.

Maysilee Donner. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/1i5uuwyDBz — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 24, 2025

A Long-Awaited Prequel

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is Suzanne Collins’ latest addition to her gripping dystopian series. It dives into the backstory of one of Panem’s most beloved and complex characters, Haymitch Abernathy. Set during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell, the novel recounts the horrors and challenges Haymitch faces as a young tribute from District 12.

This particular Quell introduces twice the number of tributes, escalating the brutality and stakes of the Games. Haymitch’s cunning, defiance, and unrelenting will to survive shape his victory, but at a significant personal cost.

Through Haymitch’s journey, readers gain a deeper understanding of the pain and disillusionment that eventually turn him into the sardonic, reluctant mentor who helps guide Katniss Everdeen years later.

Casting Challenges for Iconic Roles

While fans celebrate these casting announcements, questions remain about who will portray the younger versions of Plutarch Heavensbee and President Snow. The original actors, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Donald Sutherland, tragically passed away, leaving big shoes to fill.

Hoffman’s untimely death in 2014 shocked the industry and left a void in Mockingjay Part 2, where some of his scenes as Plutarch Heavensbee had to be completed using creative editing and CGI. Despite these challenges, Hoffman’s portrayal remains a highlight of the series, with his nuanced performance capturing Plutarch’s cunning and idealism.

Speculation is mounting that their real-life sons, Cooper Hoffman and Kiefer Sutherland, could step into these roles to honor their fathers’ legacies. With Cooper Hoffman’s breakout performance in Licorice Pizza and Kiefer Sutherland’s illustrious career in film and television, the idea has sparked both excitement and nostalgia among fans.

A Legacy Continues

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping promises to delve into the origins of the brutal games, exploring themes of survival, rebellion, and the moral complexities of power. With its star-studded cast and an emotional story, the film is set to captivate audiences and continue the legacy of one of cinema’s most iconic franchises. As the production gears up, fans eagerly await further casting announcements and a glimpse into this untold chapter of Panem’s history.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

