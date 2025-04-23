NEW: Disney Reveals Gender-Swapped Cast for ‘Holes’ Remake

Disney is digging into something a little different this time around.

The studio is bringing back Holes—yes, the beloved 1998 Louis Sachar novel that inspired the 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf—but with a twist that’s catching plenty of attention. The new Disney+ series will flip the script by reimagining the story with a female lead and a mostly all-girls detention camp.

Instead of Stanley Yelnats (made famous by Shia LeBeouf), fans will now follow Hayley, a teenage girl sent to a mysterious desert work camp where digging holes isn’t just a punishment—it’s a puzzle with a purpose. This bold change reworks the original male-dominated character lineup and adds an entirely fresh dynamic to the gritty, offbeat tone the book and film were known for.

A Brand-New Crew at Camp Green Lake

Disney’s casting announcement confirmed that Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets) will take on the role of The Warden. Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) is playing Sissy, and Shay Rudolph (The Baby-Sitters Club) is stepping into the shoes of the lead character, Hayley. The rest of the main cast includes Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke, and Maeve Press.

From what we know so far, most of the campers in this new version are girls. Many of the character names have also been revamped—look out for quirky nicknames like Eyeball, Sticky, Mars, and Thumbelina. These girls each come with unique personalities, backstories, and attitudes that’ll surely shape the new series’ tone and camaraderie.

Here’s a quick breakdown of a few of the new characters:

Queenie (played by Alicea): A hardened leader who hides her vulnerability behind her tough exterior.

Thumbelina (Amoda): Bold, fearless, and not even intimidated by The Warden.

Mars (Daniels): Charismatic, brainy, and a bit of a flirt among the queer campers.

Sticky (Dieterlen): A girly-girl daydreamer who has a serious side when it counts.

Eyeball (Doke): An eccentric artist who always brings the laughs.

Shrimp (Press): The smallest of the bunch, with a brutally honest streak that sets her apart.

What’s the Story This Time?

At its core, Holes is still Holes. The essence of the novel—teens digging endless holes in the desert under the watch of a shady authority figure—remains intact. But the decision to make the lead female and shift the camp’s demographic changes how the audience will experience the mystery and relationships that unfold.

Liz Phang is serving as showrunner and executive producer, and Walden Media—who also produced the 2003 movie—is on board for the pilot. The script is written by Alina Mankin.

When will Holes release on Disney+?

There’s no confirmed release date just yet. Disney has announced the cast and creative team, so production appears to be underway, but viewers will have to wait a little longer to find out when the series officially lands on Disney+.

Whether you’re curious, nostalgic, or just waiting to see how this version compares to the one you grew up with, it’s safe to say that Holes is back in the spotlight — for better or for worse — with a brand-new identity.