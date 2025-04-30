Lucasfilm Speaks Out as ‘Star Wars’ Quietly Recasts Iconic Character

The Star Wars galaxy is once again preparing for a seismic shift as Andor returns this spring. While the critically praised series took a hiatus in 2024, Lucasfilm officially confirmed that Season 2 will debut on April 22. So far, six of the 12 episodes have been released on Disney+.

Andor Season 2

First teased back in 2023 via a Disney+ press release outlining the streamer’s upcoming slate, Andor Season 2 was noticeably absent from that year’s rollout. While newer titles like The Acolyte, which has since been canceled, and Skeleton Crew were spotlighted, there was no mention of the Rebellion-centered drama that many critics had ranked among the best of modern Star Wars storytelling.

“We started shooting in November,” Gilroy told the crowd at Star Wars Celebration Europe in 2023. “We’re about halfway. We’re gonna shoot through August. We’re on exact schedule. [We’ll] finish in August, spend another year on post. I suppose we’ll come out the following August.”

Of course, that timeline was set before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shut down much of Hollywood throughout 2023. Though Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t formally cited the labor stoppages as a reason for Andor’s delay, it’s hard to ignore the ripple effect they had across the industry.

Created by Gilroy and led by Diego Luna as Rebel spy Cassian Andor, the series originally premiered in 2022 to widespread acclaim. It stood out for its grounded tone, mature themes, and sharply focused character arcs—elements that earned praise from critics but didn’t necessarily translate to the same streaming numbers as The Mandalorian or Ahsoka.

Set roughly five years prior to the events of Star Wars: Episode IV–A New Hope (1977), Andor occupies a unique space in the Star Wars saga. It doesn’t share connective tissue with the so-called “Mando-Verse,” but instead directly sets the stage for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), which chronicled Cassian’s ultimate sacrifice for the Rebellion.

Season 1 introduced audiences to a new ensemble of characters who gave dimension to both sides of the galactic conflict.

Alongside Luna, the cast featured Kyle Soller as obsessive bureaucrat Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as the loyal Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as rebel spymaster Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Cassian’s adoptive mother Maarva, Genevieve O’Reilly reprising her role as Mon Mothma, Andy Serkis as prison labor leader Kino Loy, and Denise Gough as ruthless ISB officer Dedra Meero.

Their interwoven stories helped paint a fuller picture of the galaxy’s descent into tyranny—and the early sparks of rebellion flickering to life beneath the Empire’s control.

Season 2 is upping the ante. Instead of unfolding over the course of a single year like its predecessor, the second chapter will span four years of in-universe time, with each trio of episodes representing a year in the life of Cassian, Mon Mothma, and those around them. The story is designed to culminate directly leading into Rogue One.

Directors Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will helm the new episodes, with scripts from Gilroy, his brother Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, and Tom Bissell.

Star Wars Recasts Iconic Prequel Trilogy Role

With the second set of three episodes now available on Disney’s streaming service, Lucasfilm has quietly confirmed the recast of an important character in the Star Wars franchise. In a scene towards the end of Episode 6, “What a Festive Evening,” prequel era hero Bail Organa makes an appearance–but it isn’t Jimmy Smits behind the role this time.

Bail Organa, portrayed by Jimmy Smits, is a key political figure in the Star Wars universe, known for his role in the rise of the Rebellion and as Leia Organa’s adoptive father. First appearing in Star Wars: Episode II–Attack of the Clones (2002), Bail serves as Alderaan’s senator and a close ally to Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and the Jedi during the final days of the Republic.

In Star Wars: Episode III–Revenge of the Sith (2005), he helps Yoda and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) escape following Order 66 and agrees to raise Leia in secret, setting the stage for her future role in the Rebellion.

He briefly returns in Rogue One, confirming Leia’s mission to reach Obi-Wan Kenobi. Bail also appears in The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), continuing his work behind the scenes to fight Imperial control. Though not a frontline hero, Bail’s quiet leadership and pivotal choices shaped the foundation of the Rebellion and the future of the galaxy.

In all of the live-action appearances, Jimmy Smits has played the role of Bail Organa, but in Andor Season 2, it is Benjamin Bratt taking on the role of the Senator. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm’s Andor creator Tony Gilroy explained Smits’ absence.

“We couldn’t work it out,” Gilroy told the outlet. “The scheduling didn’t work out. We really tried hard, but he wasn’t available and couldn’t make it.”

He added: “Bringing back legacy characters is really complicated […] It’s very expensive. It’s very, who’s working when. A lot of effort went into it, but we just couldn’t work it out scheduling wise.”

Could Bratt’s appearance as Bail Organa continue into the remaining six episodes of Andor‘s second season, or will it be a one-and-done deal? Either way, as with the outcome of Cassian on Scarif in Rogue One, Star Wars fans already know the tragic fate of the heroic Senator who aided in the Jedi’s escape.

Andor Season 2 and Rogue One

Disney+ premiered Andor Season 2 with a three-episode drop on April 22. New episodes will follow in three-episode clusters, released weekly, with the final arc landing on May 13.

The conclusion of Season 2 will then effectively create a seamless trilogy within the Star Wars timeline, bridging Andor, Rogue One, and the original 1977 film into a continuous, emotionally-charged journey through the rise of the Rebellion and the Empire’s tightening grip.

According to the creative team, that final stretch could cause fans to reevaluate what they thought they knew about Rogue One.

“I mean, we know what we have to do. We never had a moment where we let down [after Season 1],” Gilroy said via Comic Book. “Everybody knew that we couldn’t be over-confident. And we also knew, if this works [on Season 1], we’d better write a bigger cheque for the second season. We knew that we had to go big. So, that’s what we’re trying to do. I mean, hell yeah. Hell yes. There hopefully are a lot of moments.”

Luna added his own take on how this season will impact Rogue One: “I have an answer for that one: not just in the [second] season. Even in Rogue One, you’re gonna hear some lines [on a rewatch] and go [gasps gutturally]. Before, you just passed over them. Not anymore.”

It’s not the first time the Star Wars franchise has retroactively layered meaning onto previous stories. From animated series like The Clone Wars to novels, comics, and spinoffs, Lucasfilm has consistently used new content to deepen—and sometimes shift—fans’ understanding of the saga’s key moments.

While 2023 saw Disney+ expand the Star Wars universe with new characters and timelines, not every series landed with audiences. The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, despite high expectations, received mixed reactions. With that in mind, Andor’s return may serve as a critical reset for fans seeking more character-driven and politically resonant storytelling from the galaxy far, far away.

And in a surprise announcement, Lucasfilm has revealed that another series will debut during Andor’s run. Tales of the Underworld, the third entry in Dave Filoni’s Tales of anthology, is set to drop on May 4—Star Wars Day—and will follow fan-favorite characters Asajj Ventress (voiced by Nika Futterman) and Cad Bane (Corey Burton) as they traverse the galaxy’s darker corners.

