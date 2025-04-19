Guest Claims Disney Cast Member Threatened to Lock Them On the Roof

If there are people who truly know how to make Disney magic, it is the hard-working cast members at Disney theme parks. Cast members are the reason the parks run so smoothly — they keep things clean, make the mouthwatering food we all love, get into the groove and dance along with us during parades, help us find the perfect souvenir, and maybe even spread some pixie dust to make our Disney vacation truly memorable.

While incredible cast members can make a trip unforgettable in the best way, a not-so-great cast member can make a trip be remembered for years in the worst way.

Unfortunately, one guest claims they encountered a cast member out a real damper on their trip.

Reddit user brunettekitty says that she and her boyfriend recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort. While there, they headed over to the Magic Kingdom to ride the park’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Like many other guests, the OP (Original Poster) and her boyfriend wanted to experience riding in the front row. So, when they got to the front of the line, she says that she asked the cast member if they could sit in the front row. The cast member did not respond, so the OP’s boyfriend asked the question again, thinking the cast member didn’t hear it.

That is when she alleges that things took a turn, and the cast member ended up threatening her and her boyfriend.

According to OP, the cast member said that they heard her the first time she asked, and then they threatened to lock her and her boyfriend on the roof! They were confused, but the cast member repeated their threat.

Here is OP’s upsetting and disturbing story:

OK, so me and my boyfriend went to Disney World this past weekend and before that we went to Universal. we arrived at disney world, we waited almost 2 1/2 hours for Tron. All the rides we rode on our vacation to these parks, we’ve been sat in the back so for Tron i wanted to ride in the front. So when we arrived at the front of the line, my boyfriend asked the cast member “if there was any way we can wait to sit in the front”. the cast member didn’t reply or acknowledge the question. so my boyfriend asked again, thinking he didn’t hear us. he proceeded to say the following: “I heard you the first time you don’t have to repeat yourself” —my boyfriend apologized but the cast member continued with “If you ask again, i’m going to lock you two in the roof.” i thought he was joking so i was like “the roof haha?” ——this man was NOT joking. he proceeded to say in a strict, monotone voice “mickey mouse loves his cast members and i’m sure he won’t mind if i lock you two in the roof and you will miss your whole trip here today” i just said okay and looked forward, my boyfriend stopped saying anything after he apologized to the cast member. the Cast member continued with “I have the power to do so. I have the right to put you in the roof” we were caught so so so off guard. is this normal behavior? were we in the wrong for asking to wait to sit in the front? if he had said no, we wouldn’t have mind, we understand. but why did he react this way? any thoughts? -also, it may not be a big deal, but i’m literally still thinking about this interaction, and i wish i was lying or exaggerating

Many commenters were shocked that the cast member would react that way to such a common request, especially when they easily said that the request could not be accommodated. One person even pointed out that there is a separate line for those who want to ride in the front, so all the cast member needed to do was direct them to the front row line.

A lot of people said that the OP should have reported the cast member for what they said. OP said that they didn’t report the CM while they were there, but when they got back from their trip, they did email Disney’s guest relations.

we didn’t report anything while we were there. but when we came home i told my parents, and they suggested writing an email to them. I did but all they said they were basically going to use this as a learning opportunity and all cast members have been made aware about the situation. so that’s good at least. my mother doesn’t speak english very well, so all i was thinking was : what if he spoke to my mom that way? what if he was talking that way to anybody that couldn’t defend themselves or going thru a lot. jeez it’s still bothering me. i don’t know why

The OP did make sure to say that they encountered many great cast members during their Disney vacation, but clearly, this cast member stood out the most. This just goes to show how much a cast member can make or break a trip.

While many Disney cast members are incredible at their job, and want every guest to have a fantastic vacation, there have been increasing reports of cast members acting in a very non-magical way.

A lot of people think that cast members are simply burnt out, having to deal with demanding guests every day, many of whom are quick to whip out a camera and cause a scene. Cast members are also being more vocal about Disney not paying them a fair wage, so many struggle with food and housing insecurity, despite working for Disney full-time.

Are you shocked to hear that a cast member allegedly threatened a guest who simply asked to sit in the front row? Have you ever seen a cast member act in a negative way? Why do you think cast member behavior appears to be on the decline? Share your thoughts and stories with us in the comments!