Disney Fans Stunned by New Character Meet and Greet, “Looks Like an SNL Skit”

On March 28, Disneyland Resort kicked off its Season of the Force, a celebration of all things Star Wars. There are must-try specialty food and drinks, as well as a special projection show shown nightly on the spires over Batuu. And over in Tomorrowland, the iconic Space Mountain attraction has been turned into Hyperspace Mountain, one of the most popular versions of the ride.

As part of this year’s Season of the Force, Disney also announced that it would be introducing a brand-new character meet and greet. Beginning March 28, Luke Skywalker, alongside R2-D2, made his Galaxy’s Edge debut, joining characters already in the land, including the Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Kylo Ren.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Finally Replaces the Sequel Trilogy

The introduction of a new character meet and greet can be difficult, especially when that character is someone from one of the most iconic film franchises of all time. The character will always be compared to the original actor, and rarely do they measure up — with the one exception occasionally being Jack Sparrow actors who look strikingly like Johnny Depp.

When it comes to meet and greets with characters like Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Rapunzel, and others, fans are typically pretty forgiving. But sometimes there is a character who guests just can’t get past. And recently, the Luke Skywalker meet and greet fell into the latter character.

The legendary Jedi was recently seen walking around Galaxy’s Edge, and fans thought that, instead of looking like Luke Skywalker, he looked like another celebrity — Saturday Night Live alum and Inside Out (2016) star Amy Poehler.

I honestly thought this was Amy Poehler

I honestly thought this was Amy Poehler https://t.co/q6CYsLJuQL — Elisabeth Rappe (@ElisabethRappe) April 13, 2025

Related: Disneyland Star Wars Nite Ends in Chaos as Guest Chant ‘Boo’ and Hundreds Demanding Refunds

A lot of people could not believe what they were seeing, and many joked that the actor also looked like actress Rachel Dratch. And they took the comparison in a light-hearted manner, joking about new Star Wars themes.

Well, to be honest, I don’t mind a Star Wars sitcom in the style of Parks and Recreation Pawnee’s new Star Wars exhibit A Parks and Rec version of Star Wars would be amazing.

Others, however, pointed out that there were character actors who looked more like Luke Skywalker, so it really depends on which cast member is working the day you are visiting.

tbh the other one is pretty cute.

tbh the other one is pretty cute. pic.twitter.com/OhOpzofVnI — Nikolaus (@couldbebrillig) April 13, 2025

Season of the Force will run through May 11 at The Happiest Place on Earth, so make your theme park reservations today. There are unmissable dining options like the Fried Falumpaset Cheese Skewer at Ronto Roasters and the Wookie Cookie at the Grand Californian Great Hall Cart. And you won’t want to miss a ride on Hyperspace Mountain!

Do you enjoy visiting Disneyland during Season of the Force? What is your favorite thing to experience? Let us know in the comments!