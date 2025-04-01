Disney Looks To Gain Tourists Back With Sudden Announcement of Several New Expansions

For years, Downtown Disneyland has been a vibrant shopping and dining district, offering a mix of Disney charm and high-end retail.

But in recent times, guests have voiced concerns about high costs, ticket prices, and a lack of fresh experiences at Disney’s U.S. parks.

With Universal’s Epic Universe set to open soon, the pressure is on Disney to re-engage visitors. Could a major refresh at Downtown Disney be part of their strategy?

New Disneyland Locations Coming: An Attempt To Thwart Epic Universe?

Disneyland Resort has officially announced a wave of new businesses and dining spots coming soon to Downtown Disney—and they’re no April Fool’s joke. From major brand expansions to unique culinary experiences, these additions signal a shift in Disney’s approach to keeping guests excited and engaged. So, what can visitors expect? Let’s take a closer look.

One of the biggest surprises is the arrival of a Lululemon store, bringing its innovative athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories to Downtown Disney. This marks a significant step for Disney as it partners with a globally recognized brand to draw in a wider audience. The new Lululemon shop will take over part of the former ESPN Zone building, offering visitors everything from yoga mats and water bottles to performance wear for activities like golf and tennis.

NEW: lululemon and Nectar Life are coming to Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. Disney says lululemon will be located in the former ESPN Zone building and a Nectar Life popup will open this spring prior to the store opening near Avengers Reserve later this year. – @ScottGustin on X

This announcement follows a Disney x Lululemon collaboration revealed in March, suggesting a deeper relationship between the two brands. With athleisure continuing to dominate fashion trends, this move aligns Disney with the growing wellness and fitness culture, catering to both locals and tourists looking for stylish, high-performance gear.

A Luxurious Bath Experience with Nectar Life

For those looking to indulge in self-care, Nectar Life is set to bring a luxurious collection of handcrafted bath products to Downtown Disney. The brand is known for its bakery-inspired bath treats, including whipped soaps, body scrubs, and fragrance roll-ons, all made with plant-based, vegan ingredients.

But what makes this location extra special? It will feature a one-of-a-kind customization bar, allowing guests to create their own personal fragrances and soap blends. Visitors can even dispense their own soap minis in different shapes and scents, making for a fun, interactive shopping experience. A pop-up shop is set to open this spring, giving guests an early taste before the full storefront debuts later this year near Avengers Reserve.

Another exciting addition is Bopo Go!, a brand-new café concept from Eric Wang and Philip Wang, the minds behind the popular Bopomofo Café in Southern California. This Downtown Disney-exclusive concept will serve premium boba/bubble tea, crafted with real fruits, vegetables, and high-quality tea sourced from Taiwan.

Michelin-Starred Dining Arrives: Arthur & Sons and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ

Bopo Go! is inspired by the convenience store culture of Asia, offering a variety of imported snacks and candies alongside its signature drinks. With no artificial ingredients, ceremonial-grade matcha, and lactose-free milk options, this spot is sure to be a hit for visitors seeking a refreshing and authentic boba experience.

Disneyland shared a new look at concept art for Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ, two new dining spots from Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori coming to Downtown Disney District. – @ScottGustin on X

Foodies have even more to look forward to, as Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori is bringing two new dining destinations to Downtown Disney: Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ.

Arthur & Sons will be a high-end steakhouse serving premium cuts of beef, fresh seafood, and craft cocktails in an upscale yet comfortable setting. The interior will feature plush booths, warm wood tones, and a prominent bar, creating a refined but inviting atmosphere.

Pearl’s Roadside BBQ will take guests on a smoky, flavor-packed journey with pulled pork, brisket, and smoked turkey, all slow-cooked to perfection. The eatery will channel the charm of a vintage roadside pit stop, complete with a hand-painted mural and a spacious outdoor patio at the Shine Bar. The menu will feature house-made sauces and drinks like craft beers and moonshine cocktails.

What This Means for Disneyland California’s Future

The timing of these announcements is no coincidence. With Epic Universe generating massive buzz, Disney is reinforcing its U.S. theme park appeal with fresh experiences beyond just rides and attractions. The addition of big-name brands, unique food concepts, and interactive shopping suggests that Disney is aiming to enhance the guest experience while boosting non-ticketed revenue streams.

By creating a more diverse and modern Downtown Disney, Disneyland is ensuring it remains a must-visit destination—whether guests are theme park regulars, casual shoppers, or food enthusiasts. These updates may also hint at a broader strategy for other Disney shopping districts, including Disney Springs in Orlando.

With these exciting new additions on the way, one thing is clear—Disney is making bold moves to keep the magic alive.

What are your thoughts on these new Downtown Disneyland locations and expansions coming this year?