Surprise Delay at EPCOT: What Guests Need To Know Before Heading to the Parks This Sunday

Imagine waking up early, MagicBand on wrist, and bouncing with excitement for a full day at the Disney World EPCOT theme park—only to find out the park gates are still closed.

Families eagerly trying to beat the crowds with rope drop photos and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on the brain may be in for a surprise this Sunday (April 6, 2025).

Why? Because EPCOT’s opening hours are taking an unexpected detour.

Why Disney World EPCOT Park Is Opening Late on April 6

While it may seem like just another operational adjustment, the reason behind this change reveals a much bigger story about Disney’s growing commitment to inclusive, resort-wide experiences that go far beyond rides and fireworks. So, what’s happening—and how will it impact your carefully planned Disney day?

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, EPCOT will open one hour later than usual, with general admission starting at 10:00 a.m. Guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel will still get a bit of a head start with Early Entry at 9:30 a.m. The park will then close at 9:00 p.m., as scheduled.

The culprit behind the delayed start? The 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is a popular annual race event that brings thousands of runners, fans, and support crews to Walt Disney World. The final day of this high-energy event often impacts early morning logistics, particularly for EPCOT, which frequently serves as a central hub for the races.

While the delay is just an hour, the ripple effect can feel much larger for early risers and itinerary sticklers.

What This Means for Guests

If you’re heading to EPCOT that day, the key is adjusting your expectations and maximizing your morning elsewhere. Some guests may consider swapping park reservations if they’re flexible—or use the extra time to enjoy a resort breakfast, pool time, or even mobile order lunch before the park rush begins.

Guests with Genie+ reservations, Lightning Lane selections, or dining reservations at EPCOT should double-check times to make sure everything aligns with the park’s delayed start.

Meanwhile, the other Walt Disney World parks will be operating on regular schedules that day:

Magic Kingdom: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Those hoping to catch a full park day might shift their plans accordingly—or even hop to EPCOT in the afternoon after beginning their day elsewhere.

Why It Matters: More Than Just a Schedule Change

This isn’t just about gates opening late—it’s a peek into how Disney continues to evolve its identity as a destination that blends entertainment, fitness, and fan culture. runDisney events have exploded in popularity, with many race weekends selling out in minutes. These events don’t just bring runners—they bring energy, celebration, and sometimes operational changes that ripple through the entire resort.

As Disney continues to emphasize these immersive event experiences, it’s likely we’ll see more occasional park hour shifts like this. For guests, that means planning with flexibility and awareness is more important than ever.

Pro Tips for Next Time This Happens

Check the Calendar: Always look at the official Disney calendar and event schedule a few weeks before your trip. runDisney and other major events can alter park operations, even at the last minute. Embrace Early Magic Elsewhere: Use the time to explore Disney Springs, enjoy a slower morning at your resort, or take advantage of early hours at another park. Set Alerts: Disney apps and social media often provide real-time updates. Having notifications on can save you from missing key changes. Prepare for Crowds: Races bring in a lot of people. Expect some extra congestion around transportation hubs and at EPCOT once it opens.

The Bigger Picture: The Disney World EPCOT Theme Park Remains Worth the Wait

Disney isn’t just about rides anymore—it’s about storytelling, connection, and participation. Events like runDisney exemplify that shift. Yes, a delayed opening can feel like a hiccup, but it also signals a growing trend: Disney is becoming a place where guests don’t just watch the magic—they become part of it.

So while EPCOT might open an hour late this Sunday, it’s opening its gates to something much bigger: a celebration of endurance, community, and the kind of magic that happens off the beaten path.

Let us know—how would you spend your extra hour on a race day at Walt Disney World?