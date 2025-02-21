Road Closures and Massive Crowds at Disney World This Weekend: Here’s What You Need To Know

It’s that time of year again when thousands of runners descend on the Walt Disney World Resort. While the runners wait for this experience all year long, for guests trying to visit Disney World this weekend, it’s going to cause a few headaches.

With the Princess 10K on Saturday and the Princess Half Marathon on Sunday, guests arriving at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom for rope drop on Saturday and Sunday can expect some delays and road closures. Here’s everything you need to know:

Princess 10K

On Saturday, the Princess 10K will take place just outside EPCOT’s parking area and near the Bonnet Creek Resort. Road closures will start at 3 a.m.

For guests arriving for rope drop, this could cause some problems parking in EPCOT’s lots. Most of the roads heading into the EPCOT parking area are expected to be open by 7:30 a.m. at the least, but a few stragglers could keep the streets closed a little later.

The main road closures that could affect traffic are Overpass Road West and Woodpecker Lane, which will remain closed until 9 a.m. EPCOT opens at 9 a.m. for the general public and 8:30 for Walt Disney World Resort guests.

Princess Half Marathon

This is the race that could cause the most headaches for Disney World guests. The race will take runners from EPCOT to the Magic Kingdom and back to EPCOT.

World Drive northbound will be closed until 8 a.m., and World Drive southbound will remain closed until 9:30 a.m. The race is expected to be completed by 10 a.m.

Magic Kingdom will open to the public at 9 a.m. and 8:30 for Disney World Resort guests. EPCOT will not open until 10 a.m. on Sunday for the public and 9:30 for guests at Disney World Resort Hotel.

Crowds

The Run Disney events will attract increased crowds, especially at EPCOT after the races are complete. For Saturday and Sunday, EPCOT has already sold out for annual pass holders.

The EPCOT crowds are already large on Saturday nights, with locals coming to drink around the world, but with the runners and their families, expect even larger wait times for attractions, food, and adult beverages.

But what better way to celebrate a long run than having a cold cocktail to take away the pain?