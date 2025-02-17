Disney World Guest Draws the Internet’s Ire for Building Backpack Fort To Protect Her Fireworks Viewing Area

For years, Disney fans have debated the most appropriate way to reserve a spot to watch a parade or nighttime show. How do you get the best available spot to watch your favorite Disney World show while at the same time making sure that everyone can have their own space?

Most guests do it the traditional way. An hour or so before the show or parade, you gather your party and sit down at the perfect spot to ensure you can see everything you want. Guests will show up hours in advance if it’s a big parade or show.

However, there are always guests who will break the unwritten rules of Disney World and take up too much room. Sometimes, they’ll lay across benches or spread out gear across multiple spots to save them for others. But there has never been anything like this.

A guest posted a photo of a young lady saving spots for Luminous: The Symphony of Us at EPCOT. Rather than just save a place or two, she decided to save an entire section of a country for her friends.

She spread an oval of backpacks, connecting it to a trash can and then back around to the fence. In the photo, only one guest was sitting in the middle of the backpack fort, which appears to be at least 12-15 feet long.

The most disrespectful part of the entire thing was that the backpack fort jutted out into the walkway in front of what appeared to be Norway or China. Most of the comments focused on the fact that she was blocking the walkway and hoping that cast members would come and force her to move the backpacks.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that he would intentionally trip on one of the bags and:

Fake an injury, get a little something from the park, and the problem will be solved. This is beyond ridiculous. I’m surprised she didn’t bring her own yellow tape, and taped off her own space!

Many of the guests were confused about why she set up like this hours before Luminous: The Symphony of Us. There are plenty of great seats for the EPCOT show that can be found minutes before it starts.

The sun currently sets in Florida around 6 p.m., and Luminous doesn’t start until 9. That means this setup was constructed at least 3-4 hours before the show started.

Someone should probably tell her there are better ways to spend three hours at EPCOT than sitting on hard concrete waiting for an average nighttime show. Oh well, someday she’ll learn.