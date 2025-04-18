Disney Slashes West Coast Operations Further After Buying New Land in North Carolina

The publication reports that The Walt Disney Company is the latest corporate heavyweight to trim its real estate footprint in Seattle, joining a growing list of major firms opting to renew leases with reduced square footage. Disney recently offloaded nearly 30% of its space at the Fourth & Madison tower downtown, shrinking from roughly 170,000 square feet to about 121,600 in a deal finalized last month.

Disney’s Seattle office has largely supported its tech operations. The company declined to comment on the change.

This downsizing leaves a notable void at the 925 Fourth Ave. building, which has seen its vacancy rate climb to around 40%, per CoStar data. Disney, once the anchor tenant of the 845,500-square-foot high-rise, now trails global law firm K&L Gates in total occupancy — a reshuffling of the building’s tenant hierarchy as Seattle’s office market continues to recalibrate post-pandemic.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Disney will leave the historic Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles by the end of the year, where it’s been the main tenant since acquiring most of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets.

While that $71.3 billion deal didn’t include the lot itself, it did lock Disney in as a tenant for at least seven years. That lease, tied to the Fox property on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, is set to expire in March 2026. Anonymous sources from The Walt Disney Company told the Los Angeles Times that the company will not renew this lease and will instead exit by the end of 2025.

Disney Branches Out to New Locations

Disney’s decision to downsize comes days after reports that the company had spent eight figures on a plot of new land in North Carolina.

Notably, this land isn’t earmarked for corporate offices or a theme park. Instead, as announced in 2023, Storyliving by Disney announced plans to build a second community called Asteria in Pittsboro, North Carolina, just outside Raleigh. This marks Disney’s second community after Cotino in Ranchero Mirage, California.