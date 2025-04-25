Disney Dusts Off the Vault; And It’s for a Heartwarming Cause

If you’re a Disney fan, animation buff, or someone who loves owning meaningful art pieces, here’s a rare chance to score something truly special.

The Walt Disney Company is joining a powerful, community-driven effort by partnering with Heritage Auctions to release a curated selection of original animation artifacts, and it’s all to benefit Los Angeles fire relief.

A Creative Community Comes Together

This isn’t just another memorabilia auction; it’s a celebration of the animation industry uniting around a shared purpose. Studios like Warner Bros., DreamWorks Animation, Sony Pictures Animation, Paramount, and Disney have all stepped up to contribute both historic pieces and new, specially created artwork for this event.

It’s a meaningful chance for the artists to give back through their craft. And for fans and collectors, it’s a rare opportunity to own authentic production art from beloved films, or even a one-of-a-kind piece created just for this moment.

A Cause Close to Home

What makes this moment even more personal for Disney is its proximity to the cause. With its animation studios based in Burbank, the effects of the wildfires are felt deeply across the Disney community. Many artists and employees live in the areas impacted, and this auction is a heartfelt response, using art and legacy to support the very people who help create the magic every day.

A Moment of Industry Solidarity

While Disney has participated in art auctions before, this moment stands out for its scale and heart. It’s not just about raising funds, it’s about an entire industry coming together to support a shared community. All proceeds will go directly to wildfire relief and rebuilding efforts, turning treasured artwork into a tangible impact.

More Than an Auction: Disney’s Broader Commitment

This auction is just one of many ways The Walt Disney Company supports its community and employees after the LA wildfires.

Earlier this month, Disney hosted Disney Field Days! at local schools to bring joy and comfort to students displaced by the fires, with more events planned across the region. Disney committed $15 million toward fire relief and recovery as the fires continued to burn. The company has also provided donations, care packages, private screenings for affected families, and even complimentary Disneyland tickets for first responders.

Own a Piece of Magic and Make a Difference

The auction is live now through April 30, 2025, offering a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring home a significant piece of animation history. It features everything from vintage animation cels to original works created specifically for this event, all carrying the heart of storytelling and the spirit of solidarity.

Each piece reflects the creativity, community, and compassion that define the studios behind it. These are icons of animation that have inspired generations through their art. This is more than a chance to collect; it’s a chance to contribute to something bigger.