Disney Wildfires Update: $15 Million Pledged as Cast Members Devastated by Blazes

As wildfires continue to tear through the Los Angeles area, The Walt Disney Company has pledged $15 million to relief efforts.

Los Angeles is currently experiencing its worst wildfires in recorded history. Earlier this week, a series of blazes broke out across Los Angeles County, with the worst—the Palisades Fire—destroying thousands of structures, spanning over 21,000 acres, and only 8% contained at the time of writing. At least 11 people have been killed, and over 150,000 people currently fall under evacuation orders.

While Southern California is prone to wildfires due to its dry climate and abundance of natural vegetation, this month’s fires have been complicated by an extensive drought (as per BBC, downtown Los Angeles has only received 0.16 inches of rain since October).

The Santa Ana winds have also aided the spread of the blazes, as well as making it tougher for thousands of firefighters to extinguish the flames.

How Have the Wildfires Impacted Local Attractions?

Multiple popular attractions have been forced to temporarily close or adjust their operations. Universal Studios Hollywood – plus its adjacent shopping and dining district, Universal CityWalk – spent two days closed this week before controversially reopening to guests yesterday (January 10).

Meanwhile, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Los Angeles Zoo, and Six Flags Magic Mountain are among those who’ve also closed their gates to guests.

With Disneyland Resort located further southeast in Anaheim, its two parks (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park) and Downtown Disney remain largely unaffected by the fires. However, it’s been noted that a number of the resort’s cast members commute to Anaheim from the Los Angeles area, with reports emerging earlier this week that Disneyland Resort was offering emergency rates at Disneyland Hotel to those displaced by the fires.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also shared a statement on Instagram regarding the fires. “I drove through Pacific Palisades today and witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by the fires,” Iger wrote alongside a video of an area heavily impacted by the fire. “My heart goes out to everyone who has lost homes and businesses, and to all whose lives have been impacted, including thousands of Disney employees.”

Disney Pledges $15 Million To Relief Efforts

The Walt Disney Studios – the company’s headquarters in Burbank, which lies a short distance from the Eaton Fire – have reportedly closed this week, with all non-essential employees requested to work from home until the situation improves.

Now, The Walt Disney Company has also pledged $15 million to support ongoing relief efforts.

“The history of The Walt Disney Company is inextricably linked to the greater Los Angeles region, and the destruction from the devastating fires affecting thousands in our area is truly heartbreaking,” Disney said in a press release.

Its donations will reportedly support the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others. Disney will also support its Employee Relief Fund to help its cast members directly affected by the fires.

“We’ve been working around the clock to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees, many of whom have been impacted by these fires,” it said. It also added that “beyond critical relief efforts, we will be working closely with the business community to find ways to support important rebuilding efforts in the region.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger also issued another statement, emphasizing his commitment to helping Disney’s cast members in the wake of “this unbelievable devastation.

Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need.

