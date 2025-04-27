Demolition Preparation Underway at Magic Kingdom, Disney Ignores Mass Protests

Few theme park announcements have rattled Disney fans more than a decision revealed at the 2024 D23 Expo. Even at a company known for reimagining its parks, this particular move has reignited fierce debates over how far Disney should go in its quest for innovation — and what it risks losing along the way.

The stakes are high. Over the next decade, Disney plans to spend $60 billion across its parks and experiences, although recent reports have called the accuracy of that number into question. As Disney invests in its future, it faces mounting pressure to balance growth with preservation, particularly at Walt Disney World Resort, where nostalgia runs deep.

While Disney World spans an enormous 25,000 acres — roughly the size of San Francisco — the company often chooses to redevelop existing spaces rather than expand into untouched land. This strategy has left some fans frustrated, especially as preparations quietly begin for one of the most controversial demolitions in the resort’s history.

Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island Set to Be Replaced

At the heart of the controversy is the decision to replace Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island with a new Frontierland expansion themed to Pixar’s Cars. While Cars Land remains a beloved fixture at Disney California Adventure, the idea of a similar land taking over Magic Kingdom’s scenic river has sparked widespread outrage.

Many have noted that it feels like Disney is gutting the soul of the park, uniting under the hashtag #SaveMagicKingdom on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans argue that Rivers of America provides a vital sense of movement and serenity within Magic Kingdom — a quality that risks being lost if the space becomes yet another concrete-heavy, IP-ridden expansion.

Despite these passionate pleas from fans, Disney appears determined to move forward. Recent reports confirm that construction machinery and silt fencing have arrived on property near Floridian Way, behind Big Thunder Mountain and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Early permits suggest the area will be used for laydown yards and a trailer compound to support project management during construction.

A New Era for Frontierland — Whether Fans Like It or Not

Although Rivers of America remains open for now, insiders believe Disney will provide several months’ notice before an official closure. Based on prior timelines, guests likely have until the end of summer to enjoy the area before work intensifies. Once closed, one of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic landscapes will begin its transformation.

The new Cars-themed expansion promises an off-road rally adventure, featuring custom ride vehicles and appearances by Lightning McQueen, Mater, and other familiar faces from the Pixar franchise. Unlike its counterpart in California — or the much-criticized Cars attractions at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris — the Orlando version is expected to offer a fresh take on the property.

In a move that feels more strategic than coincidental, Pixar has also teased the development of Cars 4, a potential boost that could help drive excitement for the expansion. Still, for many longtime Disney fans, the loss of Rivers of America marks the end of an era — and a decision that, once made, cannot be undone.

