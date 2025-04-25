Another Tiana Attraction Unveiled, Disney Doubles Down on ‘Princess and the Frog’ at Theme Park

We happen to think the attraction – which is set one year after The Princess and the Frog (2009), as Tiana throws a celebration for the people of New Orleans – is a wholesome, charming addition to both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. And based on Disney’s latest announcement, it’s clear the company is hoping more guests will come to see it that way, too.

Then came the operational troubles. When the ride finally debuted at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2024, it was plagued with malfunctions, from stalled vehicles to broken animatronics . Social media quickly filled with videos of Tiana’s boat journey grinding to a halt, frustrating guests and undermining the attraction’s big debut. As recently as this week, refurbishment has been necessary to keep the ride in tip-top condition .

Some fans saw the retheme as performative, claiming Disney swapped aesthetics without addressing deeper issues of representation within the parks. Others praised the company for elevating The Princess and the Frog—its first Black princess—but questioned why it took over a decade. Racist backlash followed the ride’s announcement, adding fuel to an already complicated conversation about race, nostalgia, and progress in themed entertainment.

To say that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has proven controversial is an understatement. Ever since it was announced as the replacement for the beloved but racially fraught Splash Mountain, the attraction has ignited fierce debate. Critics accused Disney of erasing nostalgia, while supporters argued the move was a long-overdue correction for a ride rooted in a problematic legacy.

Alaska Airlines has partnered with Disney to introduce Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer – a Boeing 737-800s decked out with graphics inspired by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Currently found at Portland International Airport – where it will take off for its first flight to Santa Ana, California, today – the plane features Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, and Louis the Alligator, as well as other characters introduced for the ride, including Beau the Opossum, Apollo the Raccoon, and Rufus the Turtle. The plane reportedly took artists over 2,000 hours to paint.

Aboard the plane, passengers will be able to purchase a Tiana’s Bayou Adventure snack pack from this summer. The plane itself is set to travel through Alaska Airlines’ network for several years.

Alaska Airlines revealed a new Disneyland-themed plane “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer” featuring artwork inspired by The Princess and the Frog and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park. The aircraft’s first flight will be today from Portland to Santa Ana, Calif.

Alaska Airlines revealed a new Disneyland-themed plane "Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer" featuring artwork inspired by The Princess and the Frog and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park. The aircraft's first flight will be today from Portland to Santa Ana, Calif. pic.twitter.com/5pzTQE6wPQ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 25, 2025

“Every journey should be as magical as the destination, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer brings that wonder to the skies in a way that perfectly complements our commitment to creating remarkable journeys,” said Eric Edge, Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Alaska Airlines. “This aircraft captures Princess Tiana’s love for exploration and adventure, inspiring our guests to embrace new possibilities and create memories along the way.”

Ironically, despite Disney seemingly going all-in on Tiana’s presence at its theme parks, it hasn’t shown the same dedication to the character onscreen. In March, it was announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios would no longer focus on creating original long-form content for Disney+, which meant that plans for a standalone Tiana series were axed.

Tiana’s voice actress, Anika Noni Rose, later stated that she was “deeply disappointed” by the news. “The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators and an amazing music team,” she wrote on Instagram.

Disney Prepares for 70th Anniversary

The plane has made its debut just in time for Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary Celebration. This kicks off on May 16 and will usher in the return of Wondrous Journeys and Paint the Night, as well as the debut of Disney’s first Walt Disney animatronic for Walt Disney – A Magical Life. The latter takes over the location best known for hosting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, with which it will eventually be performed in rotation.

“For more than 25 years, Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort have collaborated to bring magic and happiness to the skies,” said Sybil Crum, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Strategy at Disneyland Resort, on the debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer. “As Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, this latest addition honors our legacy and looks ahead to a bright future with Princess Tiana leading the way.