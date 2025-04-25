Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Another Tiana Attraction Unveiled, Disney Doubles Down on ‘Princess and the Frog’ at Theme Park

Tiana in front of Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Another Tiana experience has arrived—but don’t expect a repeat of Bayou Adventure.

To say that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has proven controversial is an understatement. Ever since it was announced as the replacement for the beloved but racially fraught Splash Mountain, the attraction has ignited fierce debate. Critics accused Disney of erasing nostalgia, while supporters argued the move was a long-overdue correction for a ride rooted in a problematic legacy.

Animatronics on Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Some fans saw the retheme as performative, claiming Disney swapped aesthetics without addressing deeper issues of representation within the parks. Others praised the company for elevating The Princess and the Frog—its first Black princess—but questioned why it took over a decade. Racist backlash followed the ride’s announcement, adding fuel to an already complicated conversation about race, nostalgia, and progress in themed entertainment.

Then came the operational troubles. When the ride finally debuted at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2024, it was plagued with malfunctions, from stalled vehicles to broken animatronics. Social media quickly filled with videos of Tiana’s boat journey grinding to a halt, frustrating guests and undermining the attraction’s big debut. As recently as this week, refurbishment has been necessary to keep the ride in tip-top condition.

We happen to think the attraction – which is set one year after The Princess and the Frog (2009), as Tiana throws a celebration for the people of New Orleans – is a wholesome, charming addition to both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. And based on Disney’s latest announcement, it’s clear the company is hoping more guests will come to see it that way, too.

A vibrant, colorful illustration showing children watching in awe as a joyful, animated marshmallow character performs on stage, surrounded by glowing lights and a magical "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" ambiance.
Disney Partners With Alaska Airlines on New Tiana Experience

