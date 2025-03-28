Disney and Universal Faced Tearful Accessibility Backlash – But Only One Has Backtracked

Universal Studios caused a stir in 2023 when it overhauled its accessibility services, requiring guests to obtain an IBCCES Access Card (IAC) through a third-party organization. Many found the new system overly complicated, invasive, and difficult to navigate.

Following months of backlash, however, Universal made further updates in 2024, reversing some of its strictest requirements. On the other hand, Disney’s accessibility policy changes have continued to frustrate some guests, raising questions about how major theme parks handle disability accommodations.

The Complicated IAC Process at Universal

For those unable to wait in typical attraction lines, Universal Studios parks—like Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld—have long boasted an accessibility service. Until 2023, this required guests to visit guest services on each day of their trip to receive a card that they could take to the entrance of a ride before receiving a return time slot similar to its current wait time.

While this system was plagued with issues (namely the impracticality of having to return to guest services so frequently on each trip), the new system sparked outrage upon its announcement last week. In 2023, Universal announced that guests needing extra accommodation at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and other Universal attractions must first obtain an IAC from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

The process of gaining an IAC—which is already used at SeaWorld and Six Flags—was swiftly labeled both complex and intrusive. Those hoping to obtain one were asked to register online at least 48 hours before they visited the park, as well as provide photo identification and a statement from a doctor or healthcare provider or an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) as written confirmation that an IAC was required.

Once a permanent IAC is issued, it’s valid for a year, which, at the very least, reduces repeat visits to guest services for those requiring greater accessibility at Universal. However, it posed a string of other issues that far outweighed this small convenience.

Concerns Over the IAC System

Shortly after Universal launched its IAC system, a parkgoer took to Reddit to share their experience securing the card, which ultimately brought her to tears.

The guest in question applied for an IAC for her son for an upcoming trip to Universal Orlando resort – which will soon debut its third theme park, Epic Universe – stating that he “needed accommodations for standing in line for long periods and also enclosed/crowded spaces” and that he requires “frequent restroom usage.” They also submitted the necessary legal documentation.

While their application for a card was approved, they later received a call from a “rep from Universal” who asked to speak to their son (who was 11 years old at the time). When the guest stated that they, as his mother, could answer any questions, the representative questioned “why [her] son needs accommodations and what the issues are that he has.”

Caught off guard by the sudden questions, the guest admitted that they “probably didn’t eloquently explain in detail,” to which the representative stated that “Universal already offers accommodations that suit his needs and they’re built into the park.” They also added that if her son needed to leave the line for the restroom, they’d just need to “catch back up with the rest of our party,” and that he could bring medical supplies and just leave them in the locker.

When the guest pointed out that if he was alone in a line with his father, they couldn’t both leave and return to their spot, the representative “reluctantly” offered just two attraction assistance passes. When the parent asked for three passes, however, they were placed on hold.

Shocked, the guest was then forced to recount everything that they had submitted on the IAC form. Feeling like they were “being treated as if I was trying to take advantage of their system,” they were brought to tears after the representative said they may be able to get a wheelchair for use in line in case her son had a seizure while waiting (but that they weren’t always available).

“I was so frustrated that I broke out in tears,” they wrote. “I am truly trying to get this pass because I felt it was needed for my son to be able to fully enjoy and experience the parks, and as a child who deals with his disability day in and day out, it’s nice to be able to forget about it for a while at the parks, but it seems like Universal is now intent on treating everyone as if they’re trying to cheat the system.”

While the guests ultimately ended up receiving an AAP for their entire party, they were disappointed that the representative only seemed willing to do so once they mentioned that they were staying at a hotel with Express Pass.

Universal’s Accessibility Policy Adjustments

This was just one of multiple tough experiences for Universal guests looking to secure an IAC to visit the theme parks. Following the backlash surrounding its IAC policy, Universal quietly updated its disability access services in 2024. Initially, the IAC was required for guests seeking accommodations, but as of late 2024, it is now optional. Guests can either pre-register through IBCCES or visit guest services upon arrival to discuss their needs and request an Attractions Assistance Pass (AAP).

“We are updating our accommodations request policy to help streamline our process (including offering a dedicated IAC fulfillment location at Guest Services for those with approved IACs) and to provide the best possible service to our Guests who have disabilities that prevent them from waiting in a conventional attraction queue environment,” Universal said (via Southeast ADA Center).

Universal’s decision to adjust its policy comes after continued criticism from guests who found the previous system too restrictive and difficult to navigate. By offering multiple pathways to receive accommodations, the company aims to improve accessibility while maintaining efficiency within the parks.

Disney’s DAS Changes in 2024

Disney has also faced backlash for changes to its Disability Access Service (DAS), introduced in 2024. Previously, DAS allowed guests with disabilities to request return times for attractions without needing to wait in a physical queue. However, under the new system, eligibility requirements have been tightened, and guests must now pre-register via a live video chat with a Disney representative.

Disney World and Disneyland’s websites claim that the service is now intended for “guests who, due to a developmental disability such as autism or a similar disorder, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.” That means several guests who previously relied on the service are now no longer eligible to do so.

Many have criticized the updated policy, claiming it makes the process more restrictive and burdensome. Reports surfaced of guests being denied DAS who previously qualified, with some arguing that the new system prioritizes preventing abuse over ensuring accessibility. The group DAS Defenders has pushed for Disney to be more accommodating for those with physical disabilities, citing several issues of guests who require DAS to visit the parks being turned down after interviews with cast members.

A military veteran with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD was denied eligibility, as was a woman with stage four breast cancer experiencing severe fatigue and other treatment-related side effects.

Another guest, who qualifies for accessibility passes at both Universal and SeaWorld, was turned down for DAS and instead advised to purchase Genie+ (the park’s paid line-skipping service at the time, prior to the switch to only using Lightning Lanes). A child with no kidneys, neuropathy in his feet, and a seizure disorder was also denied access.

Despite the controversy, Disney has maintained that the changes are necessary to keep the service available to those who truly need it. Whether or not it will eventually backtrack like Universal remains to be seen.

