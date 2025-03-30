‘Teenagers Used To Work at These Resorts,’ New Florida Law Seeks To Bring Teenage Workforce to Disney World/Universal Orlando

Last year, the Florida Legislature enacted House Bill 49, which allows teens to work more than 30 hours a week, after 11 p.m. on school days, and for more than six consecutive days. The bill was supported by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, which includes the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

Disney World and Universal Studios do not allow anyone under 18 to work as a cast member in Disney Parks. However, many of its third-party vendors do use minors and follow the laws that are currently in place in Florida. So, while high school students would not work directly for the parks, they would still be allowed to work for any vendors that either park chose to bring in for additional work.

As Florida begins cracking down on undocumented workers, the state finds itself with a shortage, especially in the hotel, restaurant, and hospitality industries. To help combat that shortage, the Florida Legislature is back at it again with another proposal that would further cut rules for 16 and 17-year-olds and cut restrictions on children as young as 14 in the workforce.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in favor of these changes, specifically citing their ability to work at “these resorts.” DeSantis said:

Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when you know, teenagers used to work at these resorts, college students should be able to do this stuff. And what’s wrong with expecting our young people to be working part-time now? I mean that’s how it used to be when I was growing up.

The new proposal would remove all restrictions on 16-and 17-year-olds and allow children as young as 14 to work if they are homeschooled or attend a virtual school.

However, many advocates believe these proposals will lead to children leaving school and potentially being exploited by their employers.

Alexis Tsoukalas, a labor expert with the Florida Policy Institute, said:

These proposals are being shortsighted versus thinking long term. In the short term, yeah they might make some extra money, but in the long term it hurts them more in the labor market because they don’t have the education.

This is just a proposed law, but it will likely pass the Florida Legislature. So, the next time you head to Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, it could be a 14-year-old serving your food.