Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

‘Teenagers Used To Work at These Resorts,’ New Florida Law Seeks To Bring Teenage Workforce to Disney World/Universal Orlando

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
A Disney character performer playing Mickey Mouse stands in front of a rustic wooden house with a green-framed window, wearing his classic red shorts, white gloves, and black jacket with a yellow bow tie. With a hint of Disney World humor for adults, he's smiling and holding his gloved hands up in playful delight.

Credit: Kadyn Pierce, Unsplash

Last year, the Florida Legislature enacted House Bill 49, which allows teens to work more than 30 hours a week, after 11 p.m. on school days, and for more than six consecutive days. The bill was supported by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, which includes the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

A group of people riding a roller coaster at SeaWorld are depicted in the image. The front row consists of two excited kids, one wearing a purple shirt and the other in a green striped shirt, both screaming with joy. In the background, the rest of the riders share similar expressions of excitement.
Credit: SeaWorld

Disney World and Universal Studios do not allow anyone under 18 to work as a cast member in Disney Parks. However, many of its third-party vendors do use minors and follow the laws that are currently in place in Florida. So, while high school students would not work directly for the parks, they would still be allowed to work for any vendors that either park chose to bring in for additional work.

As Florida begins cracking down on undocumented workers, the state finds itself with a shortage, especially in the hotel, restaurant, and hospitality industries. To help combat that shortage, the Florida Legislature is back at it again with another proposal that would further cut rules for 16 and 17-year-olds and cut restrictions on children as young as 14 in the workforce.

Ron DeSantis, looking aggrieved, against a giant highway sign for Florida.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in favor of these changes, specifically citing their ability to work at “these resorts.” DeSantis said:

Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when you know, teenagers used to work at these resorts, college students should be able to do this stuff. 

 And what’s wrong with expecting our young people to be working part-time now? I mean that’s how it used to be when I was growing up.

Ron DeSantis, with a shocked expression, against the iconic Disney World EPCOT.
Credit: Inside the Magic

The new proposal would remove all restrictions on 16-and 17-year-olds and allow children as young as 14 to work if they are homeschooled or attend a virtual school.

However, many advocates believe these proposals will lead to children leaving school and potentially being exploited by their employers.

Animal Kingdom Kids with Rafiki
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Alexis Tsoukalas, a labor expert with the Florida Policy Institute, said: 

These proposals are being shortsighted versus thinking long term. In the short term, yeah they might make some extra money, but in the long term it hurts them more in the labor market because they don’t have the education. 

This is just a proposed law, but it will likely pass the Florida Legislature. So, the next time you head to Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, it could be a 14-year-old serving your food.

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Florida Governor Ron DeSantisUniversal Orlando Resort

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!