Florida Legislature Proposing Law That Would Force Changes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Posted on by Rick Lye 5 Comments
A large tree silhouette stands against a vibrant orange sunset sky. The sun is low on the horizon to the left, casting a warm glow over the landscape. The silhouettes of smaller trees and foliage are visible around the base of the central tree.

Credit: Disney

When Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened in 1998, part of its mission was conservation and environmentalism. Disney was so committed to these ideals that it chose to open the park on Earth Day.

A giraffe outside Animal Kingdom Lodge
Credit: Disney

Older Disney fans will remember that Kilimanjaro Safaris once had a backstory about ivory poachers, and guests in the vehicles were there to stop them and save the elephants.

Before the park’s opening, Disney created the Disney Conservation Fund. The Fund’s board consisted of top zoo, animal welfare, and conservation professionals who helped Disney formulate policy and gave the company guidance on the design and development of the new park.

According to Disney’s website, the Disney Conservation Fund has donated $125 million to support non-profit organizations that work to stem the decline of wildlife. However, Animal Kingdom’s mission extends to the parks as well.

People walking towards the entrance of Disney World Animal Kingdom.
Credit: Michael Lehet, Flickr

Animal Kingdom does not have a nighttime show with fireworks to avoid upsetting the animals. The park and adjacent hotels have also banned balloons and plastic straws. But if the Florida Legislature has its way, all that could be about to change.

New Florida Law

The Florida Legislature is working on SB 1822, which would prohibit municipalities or towns from enacting bans on single-use plastic products, including plastic bags, food containers, and straws. The new law would also strip away any current regulations in place, like those at Animal Kingdom.

Many beach communities in Florida have enacted bans on single-use plastics similar to Animal Kingdom’s. This new law would add more undo plastic into Florida’s oceans and waterways.

A mother zebra and her foal stand close together against a grey concrete wall. The mother zebra is facing slightly to the left, while the foal is positioned in front, looking directly at the camera. Both showcase their distinctive black and white stripes.
Credit: Disney

Stacey Gallagher, Policy Coordinator for the Sea Turtle Conservancy, said: 

How does encouraging the production and use of more of these items protect our environment, our children’s future and our nature based economy that depends on clean waterways and beaches?

When State Rep. Omar Blanco, who is sponsoring a similar bill in the house, was asked by a local reporter how many of his constituents have called his office in support of his bill, he responded with “none.”

The image shows an otherworldly landscape with floating rock formations covered in lush green foliage and intertwined with thick vines. A tall, twisted tree-like structure is also visible, enhancing the surreal atmosphere. The sky is clear and bright.
Credit: Disney

The Senate version of the bill passed the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee. It will now go before the Senate Community Affairs Committee. If it passes there, it will head to the Florida State Senate for a vote.

Should the bill pass the Florida Legislature and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign it, we could soon see something at Animal Kingdom that has never been a part of the park, and then there’s no going back.

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

