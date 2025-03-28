Florida Legislature Proposing Law That Would Force Changes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened in 1998, part of its mission was conservation and environmentalism. Disney was so committed to these ideals that it chose to open the park on Earth Day.

Older Disney fans will remember that Kilimanjaro Safaris once had a backstory about ivory poachers, and guests in the vehicles were there to stop them and save the elephants.

Before the park’s opening, Disney created the Disney Conservation Fund. The Fund’s board consisted of top zoo, animal welfare, and conservation professionals who helped Disney formulate policy and gave the company guidance on the design and development of the new park.

According to Disney’s website, the Disney Conservation Fund has donated $125 million to support non-profit organizations that work to stem the decline of wildlife. However, Animal Kingdom’s mission extends to the parks as well.

Animal Kingdom does not have a nighttime show with fireworks to avoid upsetting the animals. The park and adjacent hotels have also banned balloons and plastic straws. But if the Florida Legislature has its way, all that could be about to change.

New Florida Law

The Florida Legislature is working on SB 1822, which would prohibit municipalities or towns from enacting bans on single-use plastic products, including plastic bags, food containers, and straws. The new law would also strip away any current regulations in place, like those at Animal Kingdom.

Many beach communities in Florida have enacted bans on single-use plastics similar to Animal Kingdom’s. This new law would add more undo plastic into Florida’s oceans and waterways.

Stacey Gallagher, Policy Coordinator for the Sea Turtle Conservancy, said:

How does encouraging the production and use of more of these items protect our environment, our children’s future and our nature based economy that depends on clean waterways and beaches?

When State Rep. Omar Blanco, who is sponsoring a similar bill in the house, was asked by a local reporter how many of his constituents have called his office in support of his bill, he responded with “none.”

The Senate version of the bill passed the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee. It will now go before the Senate Community Affairs Committee. If it passes there, it will head to the Florida State Senate for a vote.

Should the bill pass the Florida Legislature and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign it, we could soon see something at Animal Kingdom that has never been a part of the park, and then there’s no going back.