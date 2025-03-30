Draft Beer Officially Suspended at Disney Park for Months

If you’re planning to grab a pint of draft beer at Rose & Crown Pub in EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion, you may need to rethink your drink order. The beloved pub has temporarily suspended all draft beer and cider service as it undergoes upgrades to its keg system, leaving guests with only bottled and canned options for the foreseeable future.

No More Draft Beer at Rose & Crown (For Now)

Located in the same building as Rose & Crown Dining Room, the Rose & Crown Pub is a popular walk-up location serving British-inspired drinks, including beer, whiskey, wine, and specialty cocktails. Traditionally, guests have been able to order a fresh pint of draft beer or cider directly from the bar—until now.

According to multiple Cast Members working at the pub, the draft system is being completely rebuilt, and the process is expected to take around 10 weeks. Originally, Disney considered temporarily closing the pub, but ultimately decided to keep it open and serve canned and bottled alternatives instead.

What to Expect During the Draft Beer Shortage

For at least the next two months, guests will not be able to purchase draft beer or cider at the pub. Instead, those craving a drink can opt for canned and bottled beer, as well as other offerings like wine, whiskey, and cocktail flights.

As of now, no signs have been posted to alert guests of the change, though Cast Members are informing visitors as they order. Fortunately, an alternative option has already arrived: the UK Pavilion’s new outdoor bar kiosk, which was recently installed and is still serving some draft selections.

Where Else to Get Draft Beer in EPCOT

If you’re looking for a fresh draft beer while visiting EPCOT, don’t worry—there are still plenty of options throughout the park. Here are some great places to grab a cold draft beverage:

Regal Eagle Smokehouse (American Adventure Pavilion) – This barbecue joint offers a variety of draft beers, including craft and domestic options.

Biergarten (Germany Pavilion) – A must-visit for beer lovers, Biergarten serves authentic German beers on draft, including Weihenstephaner and Warsteiner.

Block & Hans (American Adventure Pavilion) – This walk-up kiosk features rotating selections of craft beers, often highlighting local Florida breweries.

Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie (France Pavilion) – While mostly known for its pastries, Les Halles offers Kronenbourg 1664 on draft, a great option for beer enthusiasts.

La Cava del Tequila (Mexico Pavilion) – While primarily a tequila bar, this location occasionally offers Mexican beers on draft, making it a solid backup option.

Rose & Crown Outdoor Bar Kiosk (United Kingdom Pavilion) – Newly added, this kiosk is still serving select draft beers, so check here before giving up on your UK beer dreams!

A Temporary Setback, but Big Changes Ahead

While it’s disappointing for Rose & Crown fans to miss out on their favorite draft selections, the upgraded keg system should ultimately enhance the pub’s ability to serve drinks more efficiently in the future. In the meantime, there are still plenty of great spots around EPCOT to enjoy a refreshing draft beer while taking in the sights and sounds of World Showcase.

Will you be stopping by Rose & Crown Pub despite the draft beer shortage? Or will you head to one of EPCOT’s other watering holes? Let us know your thoughts!