Disney World & Universal Orlando Now Under Rare Safety Warning – Guests Urged To Follow New Procedures

Mickey Mouse in a tuxedo with red shorts stands on the left, evoking a Disney World charm. A large warning sign takes center stage, while the Universal Orlando Resort globe structure emblazoned with "Universal" sits on the right, all set against a vibrant blue sky. Florida Climate Crisis Activates Extreme Risk Alert for Disney World, Universal Orlando

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Central Florida, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

A "Breaking News" graphic with a red background featuring an urgent warning: On the left, the Disney World Cinderella castle, while on the right, part of a globe displays "Universal Orlando.
Urgent Weather Alert: Red Flag Warning Issued for Disney World and Universal Orlando

The warning, in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, signals a high risk of wildfires due to dry conditions, strong winds, and low humidity.

Mar 6 | Noticeably cooler today despite more sunshine. Gusty winds from the west-northwest will combine with very dry air to produce a High Fire Danger and potential for rapid spread of new or existing fires. Boating conditions remain hazardous due to strong offshore winds. – @NWSMelbourne on X

For those visiting the theme parks, this means heightened fire safety precautions and potential restrictions on outdoor activities. Here’s everything you need to know about this weather alert and how it may affect your plans.

Which Areas Are Affected?

The Red Flag Warning applies to East Central Florida, covering Orange and Osceola counties, home to both Disney World and Universal Orlando. Additional counties under the warning include:

  • Volusia
  • Lake
  • Seminole
  • Brevard
  • Indian River
  • St. Lucie
  • Okeechobee
  • Martin

With these conditions, local officials urge both residents and visitors to be extra cautious with fire-related activities.

A large yellow warning sign with the word "BEWARE" in black text stands between an image of the Cinderella castle inside Magic Kingdom surrounded by greenery on the left and an image of Mickey Mouse in a sailor outfit on the right, serving as a travel warning for international Disney vacationers.
What Does a Red Flag Warning Mean?

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions are expected or already occurring. The warning is based on a dangerous combination of factors, including:

  • Strong winds: Gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph
  • Low relative humidity: Between 25% and 35%
  • Warm temperatures: While cooler than usual, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s

These elements increase the risk of wildfires, making it easier for flames to start and spread rapidly.

Cinderella Castle with a "Warning" sign in front
How Could This Affect Your Disney or Universal Visit?

While theme parks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Universal Studios Florida will remain open, guests should be aware of the following:

  • Fire Restrictions: Outdoor burning, including grilling and campfires, should be avoided. This is especially relevant for guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
  • Smoking Areas: Guests should properly dispose of cigarette butts in designated areas to prevent accidental fires.
  • Limited Outdoor Activities: While there are no official ride closures due to the weather, some outdoor fireworks or nighttime shows could be adjusted if conditions worsen.
  • Increased Dryness and Dust: With strong winds, expect drier air and possible dust in open areas, which may impact those with respiratory issues.
The Disney World Cinderella castle with blue and grey turrets is shown with a large, stamped "WARNING" text overlay in black, distressed font. The castle, reminiscent of Disney World magic, has intricate architectural details and is set against a pastel sky with light clouds.
Wildfire Safety Tips for Theme Park Guests

The National Weather Service has shared wildfire safety tips, urging guests and residents to take extra precautions:

  1. Avoid Open Flames: Do not use grills, campfires, or fire pits, even in resort areas.
  2. Dispose of Cigarettes Properly: Never discard cigarette butts on the ground; always use designated receptacles.
  3. Keep Vehicles Off Dry Grass: Parking on dry vegetation could ignite a fire due to hot engines.
  4. Avoid Activities That Cause Sparks: Refrain from using power tools or any equipment that may create sparks.
  5. Stay Alert and Be Ready to Evacuate: If local officials issue an evacuation order due to fire risk, follow all instructions immediately.

The current warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. on March 6, 2025. However, weather conditions can change, and additional warnings may be issued in the coming days if dryness persists. Visitors should monitor updates from the National Weather Service and check for alerts from Disney and Universal’s official channels.

An image showing a castle behind multiple yellow "Caution" tapes crossing each other diagonally. The tapes obstruct a clear view of the castle, suggesting restricted access—much like a scene where Disney magic is temporarily off-limits.
Stay Safe and Enjoy Your Visit

While Disney World and Universal Orlando are still open for guests to enjoy, this Red Flag Warning is a serious reminder to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines. Dry weather and high winds create an increased risk of fire, but by taking simple precautions, visitors can help ensure a safe and fun experience at the parks.

For real-time updates, check the National Weather Service website, follow Disney’s My Disney Experience app, or monitor Universal Orlando’s official social media channels.

