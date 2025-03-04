Disney Announces New ‘Descendants’ Movie With Multiple New Characters!

For nearly 90 years, The Walt Disney Company has been making movies about what happens when a princess meets and falls in love with her prince. We have seen Cinderella go to the ball, Ariel make a deal for human legs, and Rapunzel hit her future love with a frying pan.

These love stories are never smooth sailing, and the couples have to fight against villains who will do whatever it takes to win. Of course, in the end, good always triumphs over evil, and they live happily ever after.

In 2015, Disney decided to shake things up and make a movie that didn’t focus on the happy couples, but one that showed what happened to the villains once they were defeated. This led to the creation of the wildly popular Descendants franchise.

Descendants starred Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, and Cameron Boyce as Carlos, the children of Maleficent, the Wicked Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil, respectively. They grew up on the Isle of the Lost, the place where villains are banished when they are defeated.

However, they are given the chance to leave their island and attend school in Auradon, a kingdom ruled by Belle and the Beast. While it is supposed to be an opportunity to become good, the villains look at it as a way to get revenge.

The first three Descendants films were live-action films full of catchy songs and incredible dance numbers. Sadly, Cameron Boyce passed away in 2019, just weeks before his 20th birthday. Still, another movie was made, but it was an animated short film, and many worried that was the end of the Descendants story.

However, in 2024, after several more short films, Disney decided to take a new direction with the story of the children of some of its most iconic villains. Descendants: The Rise of Red paired up the daughter of Cinderella, Chloe, and the Queen of Hearts, Red. The two teenagers must travel back in time to prevent the Queen of Hearts from becoming a villain and seizing control of Auradon.

While The Rise of Red might not have been the most popular of the Descendants films, fans were glad to be back in Auradon and see more stories about villains and their children.

And now, Disney has confirmed that ANOTHER movie is on the way!

According to a report from Variety, Descendants 5 will occur right after the events in The Rise of Red. And this new film will feature some of our favorite characters from Alice in Wonderland (1951), since that it where the movie will primarily take place.

“Descendants 5” picks up shortly after the events of 2024’s “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” as the new chapter will explore what “happily ever after” is really like for Red and Chloe after they return from their time-traveling adventures. The new movie is set in present-day Wonderland and adds a handful of new “Alice in Wonderland” characters: Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal and Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook. Leonardo Nam returns as Maddox Hatter, and additional characters will be revealed as casting unfolds.

At this time, we can also confirm that Disney has cast actors to play the sons of Dr. Facilier, Mr. Smee, and Robin Hood. We do not know how their stories will be woven into the new film and how they will connect to the original Descendants trilogy.

In Descendants 3, audiences met Celia, the daughter of Dr. Facilier, as well as Squeaky and Squirmy, the twin sons of Mr. Smee. We do not know if Celia will be in the new film, but we do know that Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis will play Squeaky and Squirmy.

Joel Oulette will play Robin Hood’s son, Robbie. Unfortunately for Robin, Robbie seems more interested in becoming a villain than robbing from the rich to give to the poor.

Descendants 5 will also see the return of Kylie Cantrall as Red and Malia Baker as Chloe. Leonardo Nam will also be back as the Mad Hatter’s son, Maddox Hatter. Liamani Segura will play Red’s sister Pink and Brendon Tremblay will play Maddox Hatter’s son, Max Hatter.

In a fun twist, Alexandro Byrd will play Luis Madrigal, the son of Luisa Madrigal from Encanto (2021). Kiara Romero will portray Captain Hook’s daughter, Hazel Hook, but we do not know if Harry Hook will be back.

The movie is being written by Tamara Chestna and is directed by Kimmy Gatewood. It is slated to premiere in 2026.

