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Disney World and Universal Orlando Appeal Directly to International Visitors, Despite Tariff Threats

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 3 Comments
Mickey Mouse stands in front of Cinderella Castle in the new Walt Disney World commercial

Credit: Disney

As President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the leaders of those countries quickly instructed their citizens not to spend money in the United States, especially in states that Trump carried in November. While the tariffs have been delayed by 30 days, the bitter feeling from Canadiens and Mexicans remains.

The image shows a picturesque area featuring tall wooden totem poles and intricate carvings on a wooden structure, reminiscent of a forgotten park. In the background, there's a castle-like stone building under a partly cloudy sky, with trees flanking the sides. A few people are seen walking in the distance.
Credit: Disney

The threat of tariffs has caused many Canadiens to rethink their trips to Walt Disney World in Florida, a state that Trump won. However, with the threat of more tariffs coming, Disney World can expect the citizens of other countries to follow suit.

Trump has threatened that his next round of tariffs will target the United Kingdom and the European Union. If those countries retaliate and urge their citizens not to visit red states, it could significantly dent Disney World’s business.

According to Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing agency, 6.38 million visitors came to the state from other countries last year. Nearly 1.2 million of those came from the United Kingdom, which at 18 percent was the second-most of any country behind Canada.

united kingdom pavilion
Credit: Disney

The vast majority of those visitors from the UK would spend weeks in Central Florida at the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

To help combat the narrative around tariffs and to get more Brits to visit the state, Visit Florida is teaming up with British television personality Alison Hammond to show the United Kingdom how to visit Florida on a budget. The 10-part series will air on BBC 2.

Despite the large number of visitors from the UK in 2024, the state has still not reached pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 1.334 million visitors from the UK came to Florida.

The state hoped that Epic Universe’s opening in May would attract more British tourists in 2025 than before the pandemic. However, the threat of tariffs may have dashed those hopes.

Interior of the Rose and Crown Pub in the U.K. pavilion at EPCOT (Walt Disney World Resort)
Credit: Disney

Visit Florida hopes its new BBC series will address any tariff-related argument the British Government makes against coming to the United States. Time will tell if the investment will work.

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Donald Trump

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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