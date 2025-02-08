Update Given on New Dolly Parton Attraction Post-Dollywood Closure

Dollywood may be closed right now, but Dolly Parton fans have a special opportunity to get a quick fix of the country icon before the theme park reopens.
Curated by Parton’s niece and Dollywood’s Director of Archive Services, Rebecca Seaver, the exhibit is housed in HeartSong Lodge & Resort’s Acoustic Bar. Seaver, who also curated the Behind the Seams exhibit at The Dolly Parton Experience, brings her expert knowledge to this unique collection of Dolly’s wardrobe.
The exhibit is open to the public daily, with hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the exhibit is available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As a special treat, Tennessee residents and Dollywood Season Passholders can access the exhibit on Thursday nights without needing to stay at a Dollywood hotel or make an additional purchase. The exhibit is also available to those enjoying the resort’s restaurants, gift shops, and spa.
As for Dollywood itself, the park is slated to reopen on March 14, alongside the launch of its I Will Always Love You Music Festival. Meanwhile, Dollywood’s Splash Country water park will reopen on May 10, just in time for the summer rush.
Will you be planning a visit to Dollywood this year?