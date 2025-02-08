Update Given on New Dolly Parton Attraction Post-Dollywood Closure

Co-owned by Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, Dollywood has entertained guests since 1986. The park offers a mix of thrilling rides, live entertainment, and attractions that celebrate the rich culture of the Smoky Mountains – but, most importantly, it celebrates the icon and “Dreamer-in-Chief” that is Dolly Parton herself.

The park is home to a variety of experiences, from roller coasters like Lightning Rod to more serene activities like craft workshops and musical performances, all inspired by the region’s heritage. Dolly Parton’s background plays an integral role in the success and identity of Dollywood. As the co-owner and a passionate advocate for the park, she has ensured that Dollywood remains a reflection of her values and personal style.

From iconic attractions like The Dolly Parton Experience to the intimate recreation of her childhood home, Dolly’s influence is visible at every turn. Her dedication to creating an inclusive, family-friendly space that honors the traditions of her upbringing is evident in the park’s focus on local culture and community.

It’s this role that has inspired a new attraction adjacent to the park.

While Dollywood is closed for the winter season, the park has unveiled a temporary exhibit for those who are craving a quick Dolly fix.

Located at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, the Dolly Parton Wardrobe Exhibit is open now through March 12. The exhibit features 18 iconic pieces from Dolly’s personal collection, including outfits worn on her 2002 Halo & Horns tour and for the cover shoot of her 1970 album “The Fairest of Them All.” These wardrobe pieces give fans a rare glimpse into the country legend’s style and the glamorous costumes that have defined her career.