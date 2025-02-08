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Update Given on New Dolly Parton Attraction Post-Dollywood Closure

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Posted on by Chloe James 2 Comments
The Dollywood Resort sign

Credit: Dollywood

Dollywood may be closed right now, but Dolly Parton fans have a special opportunity to get a quick fix of the country icon before the theme park reopens.

Co-owned by Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, Dollywood has entertained guests since 1986. The park offers a mix of thrilling rides, live entertainment, and attractions that celebrate the rich culture of the Smoky Mountains – but, most importantly, it celebrates the icon and “Dreamer-in-Chief” that is Dolly Parton herself.

Entry sign to Dollywood
Credit: Adrian Gray, Flickr

The park is home to a variety of experiences, from roller coasters like Lightning Rod to more serene activities like craft workshops and musical performances, all inspired by the region’s heritage. Dolly Parton’s background plays an integral role in the success and identity of Dollywood. As the co-owner and a passionate advocate for the park, she has ensured that Dollywood remains a reflection of her values and personal style.

From iconic attractions like The Dolly Parton Experience to the intimate recreation of her childhood home, Dolly’s influence is visible at every turn. Her dedication to creating an inclusive, family-friendly space that honors the traditions of her upbringing is evident in the park’s focus on local culture and community.

Dollywood's Lightning Rod roller coaster
Credit: Dollywood

It’s this role that has inspired a new attraction adjacent to the park.

While Dollywood is closed for the winter season, the park has unveiled a temporary exhibit for those who are craving a quick Dolly fix.

Located at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, the Dolly Parton Wardrobe Exhibit is open now through March 12. The exhibit features 18 iconic pieces from Dolly’s personal collection, including outfits worn on her 2002 Halo & Horns tour and for the cover shoot of her 1970 album “The Fairest of Them All.” These wardrobe pieces give fans a rare glimpse into the country legend’s style and the glamorous costumes that have defined her career.

Mannequins wearing Dolly Parton's costumes in an exhibit
Credit: Dollywood

Curated by Parton’s niece and Dollywood’s Director of Archive Services, Rebecca Seaver, the exhibit is housed in HeartSong Lodge & Resort’s Acoustic Bar. Seaver, who also curated the Behind the Seams exhibit at The Dolly Parton Experience, brings her expert knowledge to this unique collection of Dolly’s wardrobe.

The exhibit is open to the public daily, with hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the exhibit is available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As a special treat, Tennessee residents and Dollywood Season Passholders can access the exhibit on Thursday nights without needing to stay at a Dollywood hotel or make an additional purchase. The exhibit is also available to those enjoying the resort’s restaurants, gift shops, and spa.

As for Dollywood itself, the park is slated to reopen on March 14, alongside the launch of its I Will Always Love You Music Festival. Meanwhile, Dollywood’s Splash Country water park will reopen on May 10, just in time for the summer rush.

Will you be planning a visit to Dollywood this year?

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Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

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