Shots Fired? Theme Park Giant Declares Itself ‘A Better Value’ Than Universal, Ignoring Disney

New Orlando Theme Parks War? Universal and United Parks and Resorts Compete for Tourism in 2025

In a surprising statement during a recent earnings call, an executive from United Parks & Resorts—the parent company of SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and other attractions—claimed the company is “a differentiated product” from Universal and “a better value.” The remark has sparked discussions among theme park fans and industry experts alike.

With Universal Orlando gearing up for its biggest expansion yet—Epic Universe in 2025—many are questioning whether United Parks & Resorts is trying to position itself as a direct competitor. But does the claim hold up? Let’s break down the key differences and whether United Parks & Resorts truly offers a “better value” than Universal.

Universal is known for its immersive lands, high-tech attractions, and thrilling coasters, while United Parks & Resorts offers marine life experiences, water parks, and roller coasters with more of a traditional amusement park feel. But how do they stack up when it comes to value?

Best Value: Universal vs. United Parks and Resorts

1. Ticket Prices and Affordability

Universal Orlando’s ticket prices typically range from $119 to $179 per day, depending on the season and park-hopping options.

per day, depending on the season and park-hopping options. SeaWorld Orlando offers single-day tickets starting at $99.99 , but frequently discounts them to as low as $69.99 when purchased in advance. Busch Gardens Tampa tickets follow a similar pricing model.

, but frequently discounts them to as low as when purchased in advance. Busch Gardens Tampa tickets follow a similar pricing model. Universal’s annual passes start at $425, while SeaWorld’s passes begin at $175, making the latter more affordable for frequent visitors.

When looking at upfront costs, United Parks & Resorts does appear to have the edge. However, value isn’t just about price—it’s about the experience.

2. Attractions and Guest Experience

Universal boasts cutting-edge rides like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and the soon-to-open Dark Universe in Epic Universe.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens focus on high-speed roller coasters, such as Iron Gwazi, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and Mako.

Universal’s theming and immersive storytelling are among the best in the industry, while United Parks & Resorts prioritizes thrill rides and animal encounters.

For those looking for a mix of attractions, shows, and interactive experiences, Universal arguably delivers more bang for your buck.

3. Dining and In-Park Costs

Universal’s food prices are on the higher end, with quick-service meals averaging $15-$20 per person and sit-down meals often exceeding $30 per person .

per person and sit-down meals often exceeding . SeaWorld and Busch Gardens offer meal plans that can lower the per-meal cost, with all-day dining deals starting at $49.99.

For families trying to stretch their dollars, SeaWorld’s meal deals can be a money-saver. However, Universal’s themed dining experiences—like the Three Broomsticks in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—offer unique, immersive settings that can’t be found at other parks.

Is United Parks & Resorts Really a “Better Value”?

The claim that United Parks & Resorts is a “better value” than Universal depends on how you define value.

For thrill-seekers who want to ride the biggest coasters at a lower price, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens could be the better option.

For guests who prioritize immersive worlds, cutting-edge technology, and movie-based attractions, Universal is worth the extra cost.

With Epic Universe set to introduce entirely new themed lands—including Super Nintendo World—Universal is positioning itself as the go-to destination for fully immersive entertainment. Meanwhile, United Parks & Resorts continues to lean into its strengths: high-adrenaline rides, animal encounters, and lower-priced ticket options.

The Bigger Picture: What This Means for Universal Orlando Resort Fans

Competition between theme parks benefits visitors by pushing companies to innovate and keep pricing competitive. As Universal expands with Epic Universe, it’s likely that United Parks & Resorts will continue to make moves to differentiate itself and draw in guests looking for alternatives. It remains to be seen whether this subtle jab at Universal will spark a larger marketing battle between the two companies.

But one thing is certain—Orlando’s theme park landscape is more competitive than ever, giving visitors more choices and better experiences across the board. With Epic Universe set to open in May 2025, Universal is poised to reshape not just the Orlando theme park landscape but the global industry as well.

This massive expansion will introduce all-new lands, including Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Celestial Park, Dark Universe, and a new Wizarding World experience, bringing an unprecedented level of immersion and technology-driven attractions.

Featuring cutting-edge ride systems, interactive environments, and Universal’s first on-site theme park hotel, Epic Universe is expected to redefine what a theme park experience can be. Its debut could shift industry standards and challenge competitors, including United Parks & Resorts, to rethink their offerings.

As the battle for guests intensifies, one thing is clear—Epic Universe is about to change the game, and the world will be watching.

What do you think? Does United Parks & Resorts offer a better value than Universal, or is this just marketing hype? Let us know in the comments!