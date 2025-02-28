Universal Makes Large-Scale Announcement 83 Days Before Epic Universe’s Big Debut

Just 83 days before the grand opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe, some pretty major information has just released.

What Are Single Rider Lines at Universal Orlando Resort?

Single Rider Lines are a popular feature at Universal theme parks, allowing solo visitors to bypass the regular line and experience the attractions with a shorter wait time. This system works by filling empty seats in ride vehicles, which often means guests are split up from their group but can still enjoy the ride. It’s a great way to make the most out of your time at the park, especially during busy days.

Now, with the addition of Epic Universe to the Universal Orlando Resort app, guests can view all of the rides offering Single Rider Lines, including some of the park’s biggest and most thrilling attractions. The feature is available across both high-adrenaline roller coasters and family-friendly rides, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the park without long waits.

Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated Epic Universe has just added Single Rider Lines to many of its most exciting attractions, giving visitors a faster and more efficient way to experience the new park. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or a family looking for a fun adventure, this feature makes visiting the park even more enjoyable.

Here’s a breakdown of the attractions you can enjoy with Single Rider Lines and everything you need to know about this new addition to Universal Orlando Resort.

Roller Coasters with Single Rider Lines at Epic Universe

Epic Universe features four incredible roller coasters that will have Single Rider Lines, making them even more accessible for guests looking to ride without the wait.

Stardust Racers – Celestial Park

One of the standout attractions at Epic Universe is Stardust Racers, a thrilling dual-racing coaster located in Celestial Park. Riders will “climb aboard a comet and race across the stars” as they reach speeds of up to 62 miles per hour and soar to heights of 133 feet.

The coaster’s unique racing format allows you to compete against another rider, making the experience even more exciting. As with all coasters with Single Rider Lines, guests are informed that they will be split from their party if they choose the Single Rider Line option.

Hiccup’s Winged Gliders – How to Train Your Dragon

Located in the How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk section of Epic Universe, Hiccup’s Winged Gliders is a family coaster that lets you “fly like a dragon.” This fun and thrilling ride provides a gentle experience that’s perfect for families while still delivering excitement for those looking for a bit of adventure. With Single Rider Lines available, you can easily skip the wait and experience the joy of soaring through the skies.

More Attractions with Single Rider Lines

Mine-Cart Madness – Super Nintendo World

For fans of Nintendo, Mine-Cart Madness in the Super Nintendo World section of the park is an absolute must. On this family-friendly coaster, guests will “help Donkey Kong protect the Golden Banana.” The track features an exciting design where the carts appear to jump over gaps in the track, adding to the thrill. This attraction also offers Single Rider Lines, allowing guests to quickly hop on and join the fun.

Curse of the Werewolf – Dark Universe

Located in the Universal Monsters-themed Dark Universe, Curse of the Werewolf is one of the park’s more intense attractions. Riders will be “spinning and weaving through the woods as you attempt to escape a pack of werewolves.” This dark, thrilling ride is perfect for those seeking an adrenaline rush. As with the other roller coasters, Single Rider Lines are available, making it easy for solo riders to enjoy the action without delay.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Fans of the wizarding world will be excited to know that Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry also offers Single Rider Lines. In this immersive experience, guests will join Harry Potter in a magical battle at the Ministry of Magic. This attraction’s inclusion in the Single Rider program makes it easier for solo riders to get in on the action and experience the thrills of the Harry Potter universe.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge – Super Nintendo World

Another ride that will offer Single Rider Lines is Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in the Super Nintendo World area. This interactive, high-speed kart-racing attraction brings guests into the colorful world of Mario Kart, where they’ll race against rivals in a virtual world. With Single Rider Lines, you can experience the excitement and fun of this popular ride without worrying about long waits.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Lastly, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, another thrilling experience in the Universal Monsters-themed Dark Universe area, will also have Single Rider Lines. Here, guests will come face-to-face with Frankenstein’s monster and other classic creatures in a ride filled with thrills and surprises. Whether you’re a solo adventurer or looking to ride alone while your group enjoys something else, this attraction offers an exciting way to experience the Universal Monsters universe.

Why Choose Single Rider Lines at Epic Universe?

With Epic Universe now offering Single Rider Lines on many of its most popular attractions, there’s no better time to visit Universal Orlando Resort. This feature not only allows guests to skip long wait times but also ensures that every rider can enjoy the park, whether traveling solo or with a group.

It’s an excellent way to experience all that the park has to offer while maximizing your time, especially on busy days when crowd levels are higher.

Final Thoughts for Universal Epic Universe Guests

Whether you’re looking to race across the stars on Stardust Racers, soar through the skies on Hiccup’s Winged Gliders, or experience the intense thrills of Curse of the Werewolf, Single Rider Lines at Epic Universe are the perfect way to get in on the action and avoid long queues.

Universal Orlando Resort continues to raise the bar with its new addition of Single Rider Lines at Epic Universe, making it even easier for guests to enjoy the park’s most popular attractions. Whether you’re a solo traveler or part of a group, this convenient feature will help you skip the wait and make the most of your visit.

So, the next time you head to Universal, be sure to take advantage of the Single Rider Lines and experience the thrills of Epic Universe like never before!