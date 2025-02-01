Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Universal Blinds Millions With Major Report: ‘Disney Killer’ Theme Park to Supercharge Industry

The image is split into two parts: on the left, a group of professionals in construction attire discuss blueprints; on the right, the iconic Universal globe from Universal Orlando's theme park is prominently displayed against a clear blue sky at Universal Orlando Resort.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Universal theme parks’ financial landscape is set to transform, as Comcast, its parent company, reported record-breaking revenue in 2024.

Despite a slight dip in core earnings due to ongoing investments in the highly anticipated Epic Universe, executives remain optimistic about a strong resurgence in park attendance.

An aerial view of the Epic Universe theme park at night shows it illuminated with various lights and vibrant fireworks in the sky. The park appears bustling with attractions, rides, and green areas. A large warning sign with a question mark is superimposed in the center at Universal Orlando Resort.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Comcast Hits Record Revenue Despite Universal Theme Park Challenges

Comcast announced an all-time high annual revenue of $123.7 billion, reflecting a 1.8% increase from the previous year. The company’s financial boost was driven by blockbuster films like Wicked, which grossed $700 million globally, and The Wild Robot, which contributed another $300 million.

Additionally, Peacock, Comcast’s streaming service, saw a significant 28% rise in revenue, now boasting 36 million subscribers.

While these gains provided a cushion, Universal’s theme parks faced a flat attendance rate in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company attributed this to a stabilization period following slowdowns in the second and third quarters, but executives are confident that the debut of Epic Universe in Orlando will change the game.

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park, is poised to redefine the industry when it opens on May 22. Michael Cavanagh, President of Comcast, described it as “the most technologically advanced theme park ever,” signaling a major leap forward in immersive entertainment.

The entrance to Dark Universe, an immersive land inspired by classic and new Universal monsters coming to Universal Epic Universe in Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: NBCUniversal

Despite attendance stagnation at its current parks, Comcast’s leadership sees Epic Universe as a game-changer. “Attendance trends [are] improving across most of our parks, including Orlando, solidifying the foundation for our opening of Epic Universe in May,” said Jason Armstrong, Comcast’s Chief Financial Officer, in Thursday’s earnings call.

The Cost of Expansion: Universal’s Investment in Epic Universe

Building a next-generation theme park comes with hefty upfront expenses. Comcast reported $35 million in pre-operating costs for Epic Universe in the fourth quarter alone. Armstrong noted that the company anticipates over $100 million in costs related to the project in the first quarter of 2025.

However, this investment is seen as essential to boosting long-term profits and securing Universal’s position as a top competitor in the theme park industry.

Located near the Orange County Convention Center, Epic Universe will introduce multiple highly themed lands, cutting-edge attractions, and immersive storytelling elements designed to captivate visitors like never before. With Universal’s growing reputation for innovative rides and experiences, the park’s opening is expected to drive a major influx of tourists to Orlando.

A vibrant amusement park at sunset, part of the Epic Universe, features a dome-covered carousel with colorful lights. Nearby, a roller coaster with a fiery design spirals around, emitting sparks. People enjoy fountains and lush greenery surrounds the attractions at Universal.
Credit: Universal

A Promising Future for Universal Orlando and Beyond

Despite recent financial headwinds, Universal’s commitment to growth is evident. The company’s long-term strategy appears focused on balancing short-term expenses with long-term gains, banking on Epic Universe to fuel new revenue streams.

As the countdown to its grand opening continues, theme park enthusiasts and industry analysts alike are keeping a close eye on Universal’s next chapter. With cutting-edge technology, immersive lands, and a strategic launch just ahead of peak summer travel, Epic Universe is shaping up to be Universal’s biggest attraction yet.

With excitement building for the launch of Epic Universe, Universal is on the verge of a major evolution. Will this expansion propel it to new heights? Stay tuned for more updates as Universal prepares to open its most ambitious project yet!

Source: Orlando Sentinel

What are your thoughts on Epic Universe: do you think the new theme park will be a huge success or a financial dud? 

