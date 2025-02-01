James Gunn Hits Roadblock on New ‘Superman’ Film, Release in Jeopardy

James Gunn, known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, made the unexpected move from Marvel to DC Studios in 2021. After impressing audiences with his unique blend of humor and heart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (from which he was briefly fired due to resurfaced old jokes), Gunn was hired as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios.

His new role was to guide the future of the DC Universe, bringing a fresh vision and focus to the franchise following inconsistent leadership and direction in past years.

While the idea of filling the void with these films may seem bleak, we’re managing to get by by imagining what the franchise will look like once James Gunn’s era officially begins.

As per the latest news, however, there’s a chance that some of us may be waiting longer for its debut than others. Although Superman (2025) has fixed July 11 as its release date, a new lawsuit is looking to block its premiere on multiple locations.

Will Superman Hit Theaters?