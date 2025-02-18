It’s Official! A ‘Goonies’ Sequel Is On the Way!

“Goonies Never Say Die!”

It seems hard to believe, but it has been almost 40 years since Mikey (Sean Astin), Mouth (Corey Feldman), Data (Ke Huy Quan), and Chunk (Jeff Cohen) went on an adventure to try to find the treasure of the legendary pirate, One-Eyed Willy in the Warner Bros. film The Goonies (1985).

Mikey and the rest of his friends are worried they will have to move, as their family’s homes are facing foreclosure and risk being demolished, so a country club can be built.

Mikey believes that if they can find One-Eyed Willy’s treasure, they can save their families’ homes and not have to leave.

However, Mikey and his fellow Goonies are not the only ones looking for the fabled treasure. The dangerous Fratelli crime family — brothers Francis and Jake, and their mother — are also on the hunt, and they will do anything to get their hands on the ancient gold. Thankfully, Chunk and the third Fratelli brother, Sloth, are able to save the day and make sure Mikey and his friends don’t get hurt.

In the end, most of the gold sails away on One-Eyed Willy’s ship, but Mikey manages to sneak some very valuable pieces into his marble bag, saving the day and making sure he and his friends don’t get separated.

The movie also starred Josh Brolin as Mikey’s brother Brand, Kerri Green as Andy (Brand’s crush), and Martha Plimpton as Andy’s best friend, Stef.

As we said, it’s been 40 years since Mikey and the gang were last together in Astoria, Oregon, but in an exciting update to the iconic film, Warner Bros. has announced that a sequel film is on the way!

On Friday, February 14, Warner Bros. revealed that it had hired Potsy Ponciroli, known for writing the TV series Still The King, had been hired to write the new script.

In an additional exciting turn, Steven Spielberg will also return to produce the sequel. While he did not direct the original film, he did write the story of The Goonies, and Chris Columbus wrote the screenplay. Spielberg also served as a producer on the original film.

Warner Bros. has hired Potsy Ponciroli to write the script for the sequel, it was announced Friday — almost 40 years after the original movie hit theaters back in 1985. Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Chris Columbus, who wrote the original “Goonies” script. Lauren Shuler Donner will executive produce. There is no director attached to the sequel yet, and there are no plot details revealed yet.

At this time, we do not know if any of the original cast will return, however, several of the actors have said that they would love to come back.

Ke Huy Quan (Data) said that he is constantly asked about a Goonies sequel, and “would love for it to happen.” Meanwhile, Corey Feldman (Mouth), has said:

“All I can say is, get us all together. Everybody is looking good. Sean’s looking good. Josh is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die…There’s hope.”

In 2021, it was announced that a Goonies series was coming to Disney+. Not much is known about the show, but it will apparently be a reenactment series and will premiere some time in 2025.

Back in September, The Sun reported that a second film was in the works and most of the original cast was returning. However, that was an unconfirmed rumor and nothing The Sun reported on was confirmed. The report even prompted comments from stars Martha Plimpton and Corey Feldman, both of whom believed that, because it had been so long, a sequel film simply wasn’t going to happen.

Many of The Goonies original actors have gone on to have very successful careers in Hollywood.

Sean Astin had a very memorable role as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings franchise, and also starred as Bob in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

Ke Huy Quan had a quiet career after The Goonies and didn’t appear in any films or television shows for almost twenty years. However, his career had a major resurgence when he starred in the hit film Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2021, and he even won an Oscar for his role. Since then, he has also starred in two Disney+ series, American Born Chinese and Loki.

Josh Brolin, who played Mikey’s older brother Brand, has appeared in dozens of films, but is best known to Disney fans for playing the villain Thanos in the Avengers films.

