Harrison Ford Abandons Multiple Disney Parks for 365 Days, Park to Cease All Ride Operations

Fans of the Indiana Jones franchise at Tokyo Disneyland are about to face a major pause in their adventures. The Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull, a beloved attraction at Tokyo DisneySea, is set for an extended refurbishment beginning August 18, 2025.

Although an official reopening date remains undetermined, the initial schedule indicated a year-long closure, and it’s likely that the ride will be unavailable for a similar duration.

This closure follows a similar shift in the ride’s schedule last year when the attraction’s temporary closure was initially listed from March 2025 to March 2026 before being removed from the calendar entirely. As of now, the cause behind the extended closure has not been confirmed by Disney, but speculation suggests that it could be due to both technological upgrades and a potential reimagining of the experience.

What we do know is that the ride’s prolonged absence marks the end of an era for Tokyo DisneySea fans who’ve enjoyed the thrill and nostalgia that Indiana Jones Adventure has brought since it first opened in 2001.

Indiana Jones Adventure: A Global Disney Attraction

The Indiana Jones Adventure has become a cornerstone of Disney theme parks around the world, offering visitors a high-speed ride through a world of danger and adventure. Tokyo Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull was one of the first to bring this iconic ride overseas, and it remains one of the park’s most popular attractions to this day.

The ride shares similarities with the version found at Disneyland in California—Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye—which opened in 1995. However, the Tokyo version stands out with a unique story that centers on an Aztec temple and features different pre-show characters, such as Paco, rather than Sallah, who hosts the California version.

A Brief Look at the Refurbishment of Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure

While the news from Tokyo DisneySea has caused fans to reflect on the importance of the Indiana Jones attraction, a similar scenario is unfolding at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye, located in Adventureland, will be undergoing its own refurbishment starting March 17, 2025.

Though details on the scope of this refurbishment have yet to be revealed, Disney fans have become accustomed to such closures given the attraction’s complex ride system, which uses hydraulic-powered Enhanced Motion Vehicles (EMVs).

Given the ride’s popularity and technical intricacies, the maintenance will likely involve some combination of ride system improvements, animatronic updates, and potentially enhanced special effects to keep the attraction fresh. Fans will need to stay tuned for announcements regarding a reopening date, as the lack of one has led many to speculate that the closure could be extensive.

The Indiana Jones Franchise: The Face of Adventure Led by Harrison Ford

The success of the Indiana Jones franchise goes hand-in-hand with the massive popularity of its star, Harrison Ford. The series, created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, debuted with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, introducing audiences to the whip-cracking, treasure-hunting archaeologist who would soon become one of the most iconic film characters of all time.

Ford’s portrayal of Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones made the character an enduring symbol of action, adventure, and wit.

The franchise expanded over the years with several sequels, each exploring new realms of adventure and intrigue. The complete list of Indiana Jones films is as follows:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Indiana Jones became inseparable from the franchise’s identity, with each film further cementing his place as a global superstar.

The Indiana Jones films, particularly the original trilogy, were massive box-office successes, grossing billions of dollars worldwide and becoming a major influence on pop culture. The franchise is also responsible for a range of spin-offs, including television shows, comic books, and, of course, theme park attractions.

The fifth installment of the series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, released in 2023, marked the conclusion of Ford’s iconic role as the archaeologist adventurer. The success of this final film only reinforced the enduring appeal of the Indiana Jones saga, ensuring that the franchise remains a vital part of Disney’s rich IP collection.

Indiana Jones Attractions at Disney Parks Worldwide

The Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Tokyo DisneySea represents one of the highlights of Disney’s use of blockbuster movie franchises to elevate its theme park experiences. Since its inception, Disney has expertly integrated cinematic franchises into its park attractions, creating immersive environments that allow guests to step directly into the worlds of their favorite films.

Indiana Jones Adventure was one of the earliest examples of Disney’s commitment to using cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality, thrilling rides that make guests feel like they’re part of the adventure.

The Disneyland California version of the ride, which first opened in 1995, set the standard for these kinds of attractions, combining motion simulation with elaborate set pieces and animatronics to craft a truly dynamic experience.

The Tokyo version followed soon after, opening in 2001, while the DINOSAUR ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom further showcased the versatility of the ride system by adapting the Indiana Jones formula to a new, unique storyline.

However, these rides are not without their challenges. Due to the complex nature of the attraction’s design—featuring advanced motion simulation, hydraulic ride vehicles, and intricate special effects—periodic refurbishments are necessary to maintain the ride’s high standards.

As such, fans of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will need to exercise patience as their favorite attraction undergoes necessary updates.

The Future of Indiana Jones at Disney Parks

With the Tokyo Disneyland version of the Indiana Jones Adventure slated for a long-term refurbishment, it raises questions about the future of the ride across Disney parks globally. Could the ride be updated with new elements from the latest Indiana Jones film? Will we see a more modern iteration of the attraction that incorporates the latest advancements in ride technology?

Given that the franchise continues to capture the imagination of moviegoers, especially with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, there is every chance that Disney will continue to invest in the ride experience and possibly expand it to other parks around the world.

Additionally, the continued success of the Indiana Jones franchise within Disney’s larger IP portfolio means that these rides—both the existing ones and any new iterations—will likely remain important attractions in the parks for years to come.

Though the closure of Tokyo Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure may temporarily affect fans’ experiences, the legacy of the Indiana Jones franchise will undoubtedly continue to influence Disney parks in exciting ways.

We can expect more thrills and adventures to come as Disney’s storytelling and ride technology continue to evolve, ensuring the Indiana Jones experience remains an iconic part of the Disney theme park experience.