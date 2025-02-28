Disneyland Begins Major Event With Official Soarin Replacement: Guests Flock To Reopened Attraction

The 2025 Disneyland Food & Wine Festival has officially kicked off, and there’s more to the event than just the delectable treats and refreshing drinks.

Disneyland Attraction Returns for Limited Time

For Disney fans and adventure seekers, one of the most exciting updates is the return of the iconic Soarin’ Over California attraction. This beloved ride takes guests on a scenic flight over California’s most famous landmarks, and it’s back for a limited time during the festival.

Running now through April 21st, the Soarin’ Over California attraction has been reintroduced with its classic charm. Fans of the original attraction will recognize the ride’s “Over California” overlay, which brings the magic of California’s majestic landscapes back to life. The ride’s signature sign has even been updated to feature the overlay, setting the tone for this thrilling experience. With Grizzly Peak’s natural beauty in the background, the new-old theme blends seamlessly into its surroundings.

For those unfamiliar with the ride, Soarin’ Over California offers an immersive experience unlike any other. The original version of the attraction, which was first introduced in 2001, highlights the breathtaking sights of the Golden State. Unlike Soarin’ Around the World, which takes guests on an aerial tour of iconic global landmarks, Soarin’ Over California focuses entirely on the diverse and scenic beauty of the state.

From the towering peaks of Yosemite National Park to the tranquil waters of Lake Tahoe, this flight provides guests with a front-row seat to some of California’s most stunning vistas. Other iconic sights on the ride include Napa Valley’s famous vineyards, the rolling hills of San Diego, and even the bustling harbor. It’s a bird’s-eye view of California that you can’t get anywhere else, all while soaring gracefully through the air in a motion simulator.

A Journey Through California’s Best Views

As guests buckle up and get ready to take off, they will experience a unique and immersive journey through California’s diverse terrain. With every twist and turn, the ride transports passengers to some of the most famous and picturesque locations in the state. Soarin’ Over California has long been a favorite for its stunning visuals, refreshing scents, and calming sensation of flight.

One of the ride’s most iconic moments comes when guests soar over the orange groves of California and catch the unmistakable scent of fresh citrus in the air. As you glide past the scenic beauty of California’s coastline, the vibrant colors and scents add an extra layer of immersion that makes the experience all the more memorable.

To add even more excitement, Soarin’ Over California also offers a fun twist—a complimentary orange to enjoy during the ride! This refreshing treat adds to the ride’s nostalgic charm and offers a little taste of the Golden State as you fly above it all.

Why Visit Now? The Limited-Time Opportunity

The return of Soarin’ Over California is a special treat for Disney fans, but the timing makes it even more exciting. The ride will be available through the end of the 2025 Food & Wine Festival, which wraps up on April 21. This means you have a limited window to experience the attraction, so if you’re planning a visit to Disney California Adventure, now is the time to hop on.

As part of the Food & Wine Festival, the park is also offering an array of culinary delights and beverages from around the world, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy the festival’s offerings while soaking in the stunning views of Soarin’ Over California. Whether you’re a seasoned Disney enthusiast or a first-time visitor, combining the ride with the festival experience will make your visit even more unforgettable.

Plan Your Visit to Disneyland

If you’re planning to head to Disney California Adventure for the Food & Wine Festival, be sure to carve out time for Soarin’ Over California. The attraction is a must-do, especially for fans of the original version. Whether you’re enjoying the scenic flight for the first time or reliving the magic, it’s a ride that never gets old.

Don’t miss your chance to see California from above—book your tickets, indulge in the festival’s delicious offerings, and experience the return of Soarin’ Over California before the ride flies off into the sunset.