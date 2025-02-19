Chaos Erupts at Disneyland, Terrifying Bottleneck Envelops Thousands

Chaos erupted at Disneyland Resort this weekend as crowds were forced out of one of the theme parks through just one exit gate. One Disney Park guest shared a video of the terrifying bottleneck on social media.

Disney Parks fans often say there’s no longer a “slow season” at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Crowds are always at the theme parks, although there are still fluctuations. Disneyland Park will always be busier during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve than on a random Wednesday in September, even if the lines still feel long.

Last weekend, multiple factors caused increased crowd levels at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. Valentine’s Day fell the Friday before President’s Day, sending countless families and couples to the Southern California Disney parks on extended weekend vacations.

Sunday, February 16, was also the final day of Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure Park, enticing visitors and locals alike to try limited-edition menu times and experience rare character meet-and-greets for the final time this year.

Inside the Magic has reported on lengthy morning security lines at Disneyland Resort, with some Disney Parks fans warning others to cancel their trips. But one guest recently shared their experience trying to leave Disneyland Resort after a long day at the theme park.

Last weekend, TikTok user @a.z_town posted this video of thousands of guests bottlenecked at the Disney Park exit. Many families were barely moving, and the guest reported that Disney cast members forced them to use just “one big gate” to leave the theme park.

“What is this a traffic people freeway or what?” the TikToker joked.

While no one appears to have been injured trying to exit Disneyland Resort, the experience undoubtedly frustrated countless guests.

Disney cast members are given strict safety protocols to ensure crowds enjoy safe visits to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Although using just one gate to exit the park annoyed some guests, it also forced them to move slowly and safely instead of hastily rushing toward multiple open exits.

To avoid situations like this, Inside the Magic recommends staying longer in the Disney parks after the fireworks or World of Color—ONE. Most families will rush out of the parks after the shows end, so lingering in a gift shop or getting in one final ride can make your walk back to your car or hotel much less crowded and chaotic!

